Pogačar wins Tour de Suisse title for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

GENEVA, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed the overall title of the 89th edition of the Tour de Suisse 2026 after securing his third stage victory of the race on the final stage in Villars-sur-Ollon.

On the punishing slopes of Villars-sur-Ollon, Pogačar rode to his third stage win of the week in Switzerland, sealing the overall Tour de Suisse title on his debut in the race.

The Tour de Suisse has been a memorable one for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, with the Emirati squad taking four of the race’s five stages through Pogačar and his teammate Jhonatan Narváez. In addition to Pogačar’s victory in the general classification, the 27-year-old’s teammate Brandon McNulty also finished the week in sixth overall.

Stage 5 offered Pogačar a final opportunity to make clear his authority in the leader’s jersey, and the world champion did not pass up the chance. Despite a strong breakaway heading up the road, Pogačar refused to relinquish his ambitions of a third stage win.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG took control at the front of the peloton in pursuit of the breakaway, gradually reducing the gap. With the support of Decathlon CMA CGM, the leading group was within touching distance at the foot of the final climb.

Pogačar launched his decisive attack with 8.2 kilometres remaining, riding past dropped riders as the kilometres ticked down. On the final ascent, only Lenny Martinez stood between the Slovenian and a third stage victory of the week.

With just over one kilometre remaining, Pogačar caught Martinez and immediately launched an attack, going clear to cross the finish line seven seconds ahead of the French rider. The victory secured both the stage win and the overall title, with a winning margin of more than six and a half minutes over his nearest rival.