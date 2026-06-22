Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, KHDA host Future Circles dialogue

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), hosted the inaugural edition of Future Circles, an interactive youth-leadership dialogue that brought together members of the Dubai Students Council with government leaders to exchange perspectives on the future of the UAE.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment by MoEI and KHDA to creating platforms that place young people at the heart of national conversations and decision-making processes. It is in line with the "Leaders of Tomorrow" initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, which aims to empower youth through targeted AI, technology, and governance programmes.

Held in an open-circle format designed to encourage honest and meaningful conversations, the session featured Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, and Dr. Amna Al Maazmi, CEO of the Growth and Human Development Sector at KHDA. The discussion focused on six key themes, including the future of careers, technology and artificial intelligence, youth aspirations, perceptions of government, and leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

Eng Al Olama said, "The future is not something we build for young people; it is something we build with them. This Future Circle was designed as a genuine dialogue where leadership listens as much as it speaks, creating space for honest perspectives that can help shape better policies, services, and opportunities for future generations."

He added, "The conversations we heard today demonstrated the depth of thinking, ambition, and awareness among our youth. Their insights on technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and the future of work reaffirm our confidence in the next generation’s ability to lead the UAE’s continued progress and global competitiveness."

Dr. Al Maazmi said, "Young people bring unique perspectives that challenge assumptions and inspire new ways of thinking. By creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue between students and decision-makers, we strengthen our ability to build an education ecosystem that is responsive, future-focused, and aligned with the aspirations of the next generation."

She added, "What stood out most was the authenticity of the discussions. The students shared thoughtful views on leadership, purpose, and the role of government in their lives. These conversations provide valuable insights that help us better understand how to support and empower young people as active contributors to society."

Throughout the session, participants explored how emerging technologies are shaping society, what motivates their generation, and how government institutions can better engage with youth. The dialogue also featured a reverse mentoring segment, during which students offered advice and recommendations directly to government leaders, reinforcing the value of two-way learning and collaboration.

Future Circles forms part of ongoing efforts by the MoEI and KHDA to strengthen youth engagement, foster innovation, and cultivate a culture of dialogue that supports the UAE’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development.