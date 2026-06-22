Three killed, five injured in school shooting in central Philippines

MANILA, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Three people were killed and five injured in a school shooting in the central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday.
Police said the two suspects have been arrested after the shooting at the San Jose National High School in the city of Tacloban in Leyte province.
The shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 am (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San Jose, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the incident.