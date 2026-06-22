Three killed, five injured in school shooting in central Philippines

MANILA, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Three people were killed and ​five injured in a school shooting in the ‌central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday.

Police said the two suspects have been arrested after the shooting at the San ​Jose National High School in the city of ​Tacloban in Leyte province.

The shooting occurred at approximately ⁠9:00 am (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San ​Jose, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that ​an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the incident.