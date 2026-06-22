Family Development Foundation holds roundtable on protecting senior citizens

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation (FDF) has organised a roundtable discussion to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, aimed at raising awareness of senior citizens’ rights and strengthening efforts to protect their dignity and well-being.

The event brought together representatives of government, healthcare and social sector entities, alongside specialists and strategic partners, to discuss elder abuse, its psychological and social impacts, and ways to improve early detection, reporting and prevention.

Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of FDF, said that efforts to protect senior citizens and improve their quality of life are guided by the humanitarian vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the FDF, in promoting respect, care and protection for senior citizens and ensuring their active participation in society.

Participants stressed the importance of raising awareness of all forms of elder abuse, including psychological, social, financial and neglect-related abuse, and enhancing coordination among relevant entities to strengthen protection mechanisms and support services.

The discussions also highlighted the need for stronger partnerships and practical awareness initiatives to foster a safe, supportive environment and improve the quality of life of senior citizens.