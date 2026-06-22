Campaign honours fathers of People of Determination on Father's Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Sheikha Mouza bint Suhail, the "Smile… Your Smile Is Enough to Bring Them Joy" campaign marked International Father's Day with an event honouring fathers of People of Determination and recognising their role in supporting and empowering their children and promoting their inclusion in society.

Held under the theme “Fathers of People of Determination… The Ghaf Tree of the UAE and Makers of Impact,” the event highlighted the contribution of fathers whose dedication, resilience and belief in their children's abilities have helped turn challenges into success stories.

The event was organised in alignment with the UAE's declaration of 2026 as the "Year of the Family," reaffirming the importance of the family as the primary incubator of empowerment and the father's contribution to building confidence, independence and active participation among People of Determination.

The event, held in collaboration with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Lotus Holistic Centre, and Moza bint Suhail Institution for Exceptional Children, and in partnership with ADNOC, Amity University, and Scale for Mind Centre, featured dialogue and human-centred sessions in which several fathers shared their inspiring experiences of accompanying their children on a journey of challenge and success.

A particularly emotional moment came when one father recounted raising his three children with autism spectrum disorder, highlighting the importance of patience, family support and belief in their potential.

The event reflected the vision of the Zayed Higher Organisation, which views families as key partners in rehabilitation and inclusion efforts, and emphasised that meaningful empowerment begins at home.

The event concluded with a message emphasising that fathers of People of Determination are partners in shaping the future and role models who embody resilience, hope and commitment to their children's success.