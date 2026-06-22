Team Liwa to compete in Italian Baja, fourth round of FIA World Cup

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Liwa, representing Liwa Sports Club, is preparing for a new challenge in its FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas campaign with its participation in the Italian Baja 2026, taking place from 25th to 28th June.

The event is regarded as one of the strongest and most demanding rounds on the European rally calendar.

The team will be represented by Emirati driver Mansour Al Balooshi and co-driver Khaled Al Kendi aboard a "Can-Am Maverick R", competing against some of the world's most experienced drivers and teams in the Baja and cross-country rally discipline.

Italian Baja is widely recognised as one of the premier rounds of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, enjoying a distinguished reputation due to the intensity of competition, the large international entry list, and its technically demanding stages that require exceptional navigation and driving precision.

This round carries particular significance for Team Liwa as it serves as a true benchmark of the team's performance against the sport's elite competitors, while also representing a pivotal stage in the championship battle before the decisive second half of the season.

The team heads into the Italian round with strong momentum following its impressive performance at Baja Greece, the third round of the championship, where the Emirati duo led several stages and secured second place overall, in addition to claiming victory in the SSV category. The result marked a significant achievement and propelled the team back into contention for the world title.

Italian Baja is renowned for its unique character and demanding route, combining high-speed sections, narrow technical stages, and varied terrain, making it one of the most challenging Baja events in Europe.

Team Liwa emphasised that its participation in Italian Baja forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the UAE's presence on the international motorsport stage while continuing its climb in the championship standings. The team's primary objective is to secure the maximum points and further reduce the gap to the championship leader ahead of the upcoming rounds.

The team hopes to build on its positive momentum and the success achieved in Greece, drawing on the experience gained throughout the previous rounds as it pursues its ambition of challenging the world's best competitors and securing a place on the championship podium at the end of the season.