Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of Taryam American Private School's 10th cohort

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of the 10th cohort of Grade 12 students at Taryam American Private School for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Held at the American University of Sharjah Theatre, the ceremony was attended by Omran Matar Taryam, Chairman of Taryam American Private School, members of the Board of Trustees, educators, parents and guests.

A total of 123 students graduated after completing their secondary education. Sheikh Nahyan presented certificates to the graduates and congratulated them on their achievement, encouraging them to continue pursuing knowledge and contribute positively to their communities and the nation.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan also honoured a number of strategic partners and educational leaders in recognition of their contributions to supporting the school's educational mission and strengthening partnerships that help prepare students for future academic and professional success.

He highlighted the importance of investing in education as a driver of sustainable development and praised the role of schools, educators and parents in preparing future generations capable of innovation and meaningful participation in national development.

Raed Abdullah, Principal of Taryam American Private School, said the graduation marked the culmination of years of dedication and achievement by the students and reflected the UAE's continued commitment to education and human development.

He noted that the school remains focused on providing a comprehensive learning environment and strengthening partnerships with universities and institutions to help students gain practical experience and prepare for future career opportunities.

The ceremony included the graduates' procession, recognition of partners and educational leaders, the presentation of certificates and a segment in which graduates expressed appreciation to their families and teachers.

The event concluded with a commemorative group photograph featuring Sheikh Nahyan, graduates, school officials and honoured partners.