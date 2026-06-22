UAE Pro League to hold 2026–27 season draw on July 2

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League will hold the draw ceremony for the 2026–27 season competitions, including the ADNOC Pro League and the ADIB Cup, on 2nd July 2026, at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony will be attended by club representatives, strategic partners, and members of the media.

The UAE Pro League has completed all organisational and technical preparations for the draw, ensuring the process is conducted with the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and fairness. An integrated system supported by the latest technological solutions and smart competition-management tools will be used to guarantee equal opportunities for all clubs.

The draw marks the official starting point of a new season filled with ambition and anticipation for clubs, players, and fans alike. Expectations are high for another exciting campaign featuring strong competition and high-quality football across the League’s competitions.

As part of its ongoing commitment to developing its competitions, the UAE Pro League will introduce a refreshed organisational format for the ADIB Cup next season. The new approach is designed to increase competitiveness and excitement while enhancing the tournament’s technical and commercial value, ultimately delivering greater benefits for clubs, supporters, and partners.