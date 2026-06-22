UAE, Korea explore expanding strategic cooperation in energy, nuclear power, emerging technologies

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), received Kim Jung-kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy of the brotherly Republic of Korea, in Abu Dhabi to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation across energy, nuclear power, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strength of the UAE–Korea Special Strategic Partnership and highlighted the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant as a landmark achievement and a global model of successful international cooperation.

The two parties discussed opportunities to build on the success of Barakah through potential collaboration in third-country markets, advanced nuclear technologies, and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

The discussions also addressed the future of global energy security and the importance of maintaining resilient and diversified energy systems. Both sides emphasised the strategic role of the longstanding UAE–Korea energy partnership and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across oil and gas development, refining, petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and energy infrastructure projects.

Al Olama highlighted the UAE’s ambitious energy transition agenda, including its target to reach 22 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2031, the deployment of large-scale battery storage projects, and the importance of maintaining a balanced energy mix that combines renewable energy, nuclear power, and conventional energy sources to ensure energy security and resilience.

The meeting also explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in the energy sector, particularly in relation to data centres and energy efficiency. MoEI presented its efforts to enhance data centre sustainability through energy-efficiency standards, AI-powered cooling solutions, and planning tools that support the deployment of future-ready digital infrastructure.

In addition, Al Olama introduced the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), outlining its role in promoting international collaboration, knowledge exchange, project development, and policy sharing among governments, technology providers, and financial institutions.

“The UAE and the brotherly Republic of Korea share a long-standing strategic partnership built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to sustainable development," he said. "The success of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant stands as a testament to what our two nations can achieve together. As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, we look forward to expanding our cooperation across nuclear energy, renewable energy, AI, energy efficiency, and advanced technologies to support energy security, drive economic growth, and create a more sustainable future.”

Kim Jung-kwan expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued partnership and hospitality, particularly during recent regional developments, and reaffirmed Korea’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain close coordination and explore new opportunities for collaboration under the UAE–Korea Special Strategic Partnership, reinforcing their shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and long-term prosperity.