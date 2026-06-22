Abu Dhabi Festival, Vienna Philharmonic present Summer Night Concert

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Festival, held under the founding patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, continued its mission to promote intercultural dialogue through its support of the Vienna Philharmonic’s internationally renowned Summer Night Concert.

As an Artistic and Cultural Partner of the annual open-air concert, Abu Dhabi Festival joined this year’s edition, conducted by Lorenzo Viotti and featuring acclaimed baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

Held at the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens in Vienna, the concert attracted an audience of 60,000 plus a worldwide broadcast audience in the millions. The Summer Night Concert stands as the second most-watched annual classical music event after the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert.

ADMAF also partnered with the UAE Embassy in Vienna to host its "Art @ Embassies" initiative. Titled Classical Music as Cultural Diplomacy, the panel discussion brought together renowned musicians to explore how artistic collaboration and international cultural partnerships serve as catalysts for cross-cultural connection and international exchange.

The session featured Michael Bladerer, Managing Director of the Vienna Philharmonic, Yamen Saadi, Concertmaster for the Vienna Philharmonic, and Lebanese conductor and musicologist Toufic Maatouk. The discussion was moderated by Emirati filmmaker Noor Kanoo.

The panellists shared personal and professional journeys connecting Middle Eastern and European musical traditions. The discussion explored themes including cross-cultural exchange, the celebration of cultural diversity within the global heritage of classical music and the role of cultural institutions in fostering dialogue in today’s global landscape.

Through their experiences, the speakers reflected on how musicians continue to serve as cultural ambassadors, using music to transcend cultural and geographical divides and support cultural diplomacy efforts.

Through its Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme, ADMAF reinforces the UAE’s position at the heart of global cultural dialogue, highlighting the transformative power of the arts in connecting people worldwide.