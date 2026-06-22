Al Dhaheri conquers Temple of Speed with Monza victory

MONZA, Italy, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri delivered a memorable victory for the UAE at the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza during Round 4 of the FIA Formula Regional European Championship, securing a spectacular Race 2 win at one of the most iconic circuits in world motorsport.

Located near Milan, Monza is known globally as the "Temple of Speed" and has hosted Formula One racing since 1950. Renowned for its long straights, heavy braking zones and average speeds approaching 200 km/h, the historic circuit remains one of the greatest tests of courage, precision and racecraft.

The weekend was made even more demanding by extreme temperatures. Air temperatures exceeded 35°C while track temperatures reached more than 50°C, creating challenging conditions for drivers, tyres and engineers throughout the event.

Driving his distinctive Yas Heat-coloured Tatuus car for French team R-ace GP, Al Dhaheri immediately showed strong pace despite the difficult conditions.

Following a competitive qualifying performance on Friday where he secured third place in Group B and a fifth-place starting position for Race 1, Al Dhaheri's opening race was compromised by contact incidents. While fighting for P4, contact from the outside dropped him down the order, ultimately resulting in a disappointing 12th-place finish.

However, it was Race 2 that showcased Al Dhaheri's talent, maturity and determination.

Starting from eighth position due to the reverse-grid format, the Emirati produced a masterclass in racecraft. Remaining calm under pressure, he expertly navigated multiple overtakes, Safety Car interruptions and intense wheel-to-wheel battles as he charged through the field. Demonstrating impressive pace and strategic decision-making, Al Dhaheri climbed steadily towards the front before seizing the lead and taking a sensational victory for the UAE at the Temple of Speed.

A technical issue during Sunday's second qualifying session compromised Al Dhaheri's pace and left him starting further down the grid for Race 3. Despite the setback, he fought his way back through the field to finish ninth, collecting championship points.