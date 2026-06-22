Dubai Duty Free receives 'Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East' award

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Duty Free has been recognised with the award for the Best Duty Free Shopping in the Middle East for the 25th year in a row by travel industry title Business Traveller Middle East.

The award was presented during the 25th Business Traveller Middle East Awards ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

The recognition follows Dubai Duty Free's record annual sales of US$2.378 billion in 2025, ranking it fifth among duty-free retailers worldwide.

Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi said, “Winning this award for the 25th consecutive year is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the dedication, professionalism and passion of our entire team.

“We are honoured by this recognition from Business Traveller Middle East and remain committed to enhancing the airport retail experience through innovation, exceptional customer service and a diverse product offering.”

The Business Traveller Middle East Awards recognise excellence across the aviation, hospitality and travel sectors. Winners are determined through votes cast by the readers of Business Traveller Middle East magazine, reflecting the preferences and experiences of frequent travellers.

The award was presented by Motivate Media Group Chief Commercial Officer Anthony Milne and received on behalf of Dubai Duty Free by Senior Vice President – Marketing Sinead El Sibai and Senior Manager – Marketing Salim Dahman.