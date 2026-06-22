UAE response team reviews relief efforts in southern Philippines

MANILA, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE response team visited a shelter for people affected by the earthquake that struck Sarangani Province in the southern Philippines and inspected operations at the field hospital, while also assessing the conditions of displaced residents and identifying their urgent humanitarian needs.

The team monitored operations at the field hospital, reviewed medical services provided to patients and assessed the needs of affected cases to facilitate the rapid provision of humanitarian support.

Mohamed Obaid Al Qattam Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, said that the visit is part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support those affected by the earthquake and reflects its longstanding approach of extending assistance to peoples impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.

The UAE has diversified its relief assistance for those affected by the earthquake, providing food supplies, essential items and urgent humanitarian aid as part of its active contribution to international efforts aimed at reducing the humanitarian repercussions caused by the earthquake in Sarangani Province.