Dubai Safari Park closes 7th season with achievements across wildlife conservation, education

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Safari Park has officially concluded its seventh season, marking another successful year of achievements across conservation, education, animal welfare, scientific research, and visitor engagement.

Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park, said, "Season seven has been another remarkable chapter in Dubai Safari Park's journey. From welcoming 144 newborn animals and achieving important conservation milestones, to engaging thousands of students and strengthening our global partnerships, every achievement reflects our commitment to wildlife, education and meaningful visitor experiences.”

Muna added, “As we look back on the season, what stands out most is the growing connection between our community and nature. Whether through educational programmes, conservation initiatives, family experiences or memorable encounters with animals such as Salam and Zuri, we have seen first-hand how wildlife can inspire, educate and bring people together."

Throughout Season 7, Dubai Safari Park introduced new experiences while bringing back some of its most popular favourites. Highlights included the launch of the park's first-ever Festive Village, the introduction of Wild Offers in celebration of the UAE's Year of Family, and the return of the much-loved Iftar in the Wild experience during Ramadan.

The season also saw record-breaking engagement during Eid Al Etihad celebrations, further reinforcing Dubai Safari Park's position as one of the emirate's leading family destinations. Community-led activations such as the Month of Salam campaign, inspired by the park's beloved white rhino calf, encouraged meaningful conversations around conservation, coexistence, and wildlife protection.

Season 7 recorded strong performance for visitation, continuing to strengthen its contribution to Dubai's tourism ecosystem. The park saw growing demand from international visitors and tour operators, with more than 22,000 tickets sold through travel trade partners in 2025 and over 62,000 travel trade redemptions recorded across January and February alone.

Education remained a cornerstone of the park's mission throughout the season, with Dubai Safari Park welcoming 27,654 students through a range of wildlife-focused educational programmes. Through interactive learning experiences, awareness initiatives, and hands-on engagement with nature, the park continued to inspire the next generation of conservation advocates.

Conservation and animal welfare remained at the heart of Dubai Safari Park's mission throughout Season 7. Over the course of the season, the park welcomed 144 newborn animals, including several vulnerable and endangered species such as Addax, Arabian Wolves, Ring-Tailed Lemurs, Speke's Gazelles, Mountain Gazelles, Scimitar-Horned Oryx, Arabian Sand Gazelles, Barbary Sheep, and Nubian Ibex.

Among the season's most celebrated arrivals were Salam, the Southern White Rhino calf whose birth marked a significant milestone for the park's breeding programme, and Zuri, a baby giraffe who quickly became a visitor favourite.

The season also marked a major milestone in Dubai Safari Park's conservation journey, with the park becoming an official member of both the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Beyond the park's boundaries, efforts continued through the Addax rewilding programme, supporting the protection and future restoration of one of the world's most critically endangered antelope species.

Further reinforcing its role as a centre for wildlife science and veterinary excellence, Dubai Safari Park published two scientific research studies during the season and continued to advance animal healthcare through a range of pioneering initiatives.

The veterinary team successfully performed 34 life-saving surgeries, expanded advanced pregnancy monitoring programmes that contributed to successful births including Salam the white rhinoceros calf, and introduced enhanced molecular diagnostics, genetic analysis capabilities, and internationally aligned biobanking systems.

Preventative healthcare and welfare programmes were also a focus, with comprehensive diet reviews covering 29 species, the expansion of its fruit-less diet initiative, preventative cardiac screenings, and ongoing disease surveillance and biosecurity management programmes.

Through the introduction of advanced laboratory technologies, the park reduced its dependency on external laboratory testing by approximately 99 percent.

Dubai Safari Park is now closed for a summer break, and will reopen later this year for its eighth season.