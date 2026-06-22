Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships opens registration for Master's programmes in 'International Business and Policy', 'Artificial Intelligence'

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships has opened the registration for two advanced Master's programmes: the Master's in International Business and Policy, delivered in partnership with Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and Walsh School of Foreign Service, and the Master's in Artificial Intelligence, developed exclusively for the UAE in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology through its Schwarzman College of Computing.

Registration for both programmes is open until 7th July 2026, with studies commencing in September 2026.

The programmes are designed to equip UAE government national talent with the advanced knowledge and skills needed to navigate global economic and political developments, lead artificial intelligence applications and strengthen institutional readiness for the future.

The Master's in International Business and Policy is an intensive 10-month programme focused on developing a comprehensive understanding of global business management, current and future cross-border business challenges and opportunities, and the business environment across the MENA and South Asia regions.

The programme develops values-driven, cross-sector leadership skills, equipping participants to build effective partnerships and manage strategic initiatives with confidence.

The Master's in Artificial Intelligence reflects Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships' commitment to equipping national talent with advanced capabilities in emerging technologies, enabling participants to design and deploy AI solutions that drive innovation, improve operational efficiency and raise the quality of government services, in line with the UAE's ambition to lead globally in advanced technology.

The programme offers a flexible learning journey spanning one to three years depending on the chosen pathway, allowing participants to balance their professional commitments with academic requirements.

It covers advanced concepts including machine learning, decision-making and computer vision, applied through hands-on projects that bridge theory and practice. An executive leadership track connects AI innovation with institutional strategy, enabling participants to lead digital transformation initiatives and deploy advanced technologies effectively across their organisations.

Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships continues to build an expanding portfolio of advanced academic programmes in partnership with the world's leading universities and institutions, developing government leaders equipped with specialised skills and future-focused knowledge to sustain government excellence.

These programmes build national talent capable of leading the digital economy, artificial intelligence, public policy and economic strategy agendas, supporting the UAE's vision of a more efficient, agile and future-ready government. The programmes are open to UAE government employees.