Dubai Schools Games attracts strong turnout across three championships

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Midea Dubai Schools Games, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, concluded its basketball, indoor cricket, and wall climbing championships.

Held with the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), alongside operating partner ESM, the events saw wide participation and intense competition among public and private schools across Dubai.

The tournament has firmly established itself as the largest school sports event in the emirate, serving as a foundational platform for talent identification and the development of future champions.

The basketball championship, held at the Basketball Hub Dubai academy, recorded a historic participation of 1,500 male and female students forming 124 teams across six different age categories. This marks a significant increase from the previous season, which saw 768 students participate, highlighting the tournament's growing impact in expanding community sports participation.

Danube Sports World hosted the indoor cricket championship, which featured 30 teams and a total of 300 players competing across the Under-11 and Under-15 Boys categories. The tournament showcased high tactical and physical skills in batting, bowling, and fielding amidst a highly competitive, fast-paced atmosphere.

The wall climbing championship concluded at GEMS World Academy with wide student participation representing 19 schools from across Dubai. The competitions tested the students' physical and mental capabilities as they navigated complex and challenging climbing routes.