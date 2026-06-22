New economic licences in Abu Dhabi increase 21% in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has reported a 21 % increase in the number of new economic licences issued during the first quarter of 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

The strong growth rates in the number of new economic licences and categories across the emirate’s regions and economic sectors reaffirm the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem for quality investments and its ability to sustain growth despite the challenges witnessed across the region during the past period.

The number of active licences in the emirate increased by 12 % during Q1-2026 compared to the same period last year. New economic licences also continued to grow across all regions of the emirate, rising by 58 % in Al Ain Region, 28 % in Al Dhafra Region, and 18 % in Abu Dhabi.

New commercial licences grew by 20 %, professional by 193 %, and licences in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock activities by 5 %.

Industrial licences transitioning into the production phase during Q1 2026 increased by 3 %, with 34 new industrial facilities entering full operational phase during the first three months of 2026. This contributes to achieving the objectives of Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) by strengthening supply chains and increasing local production capacity.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of ADDED, said, “Amid global and regional challenges and changes, Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate its ability to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and prosperity. These strong indicators reaffirm the resilience and attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, as well as the effectiveness of the emirate’s policies and legislative frameworks in establishing solid foundations for an advanced business sector characterised by dynamism, adaptability, and efficient supply chains capable of meeting the needs of citizens and residents.”

Al Mazrouei added, “We are committed to maintaining continuous engagement with companies, investors, and stakeholders to further develop policies and support the business sector in sustaining its operations, enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as an attractive destination for talent, businesses, and investments. We reaffirm our commitment to continuing our efforts to ensure an integrated ecosystem that enables all to reach their full potential and create long-term value”.

Q1-2026 witnessed continued growth in Tajer Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi Trader) licences, which increased by 17%, while freelance licences surged by 261 %, and “Mobdea” licences grew by 15%, reflecting the enabling environment for starting and doing businesses in the emirate. Promotional offers also continued to grow by 2%, while advertisements increased by 26 %, reflecting expanding commercial activity.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said, “As demand for establishing businesses in Abu Dhabi continues to grow, we remain committed to keeping pace with developments and changes in the business sector to further cement Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a premier destination for quality investments and ambitious companies seeking to grow and expand, supporting the emirate’s strategic priorities.”

He added, “Over the past period, our efforts have continued to strengthen market stability, protect consumer rights, and ensure the smooth flow of supply chains. The cooperation of economic establishments has contributed to ensuring the availability of goods and services, safeguarding consumer rights, and maintaining business continuity. We will forge ahead with our efforts to provide the best possible business environment and enable entrepreneurs to benefit from the emirate’s capabilities, potential, diversity, and dynamism of its economy.”