Sharjah Ruler issues decree on formation of SCCI Board

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The decree provides that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry shall be reconstituted under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan Mohammed Al Owais.

The Board shall include the following members: Sheikh Majid bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Eissa Al Naboodah, Jamal Mohammed Sultan Binhuwaidin, Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam, Ziad Mahmoud Khairalla Al Haji, Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Al Shehhi, Abdulla Ibrahim Deaifis, Obaid Awad Obaid Al Teneiji, Ali Obaid Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, Ali Mohamed Abdalla Al Khayyal, Mohamed Rashid Ali Demas, Mohamed Ali Marzook Binkamil, Mohamed Hilal Al Hazami, Nasir Musabeh Ahmed Al Tunaiji, and Waleed Abdelrahman Bukhatir.

The decree provides that members of the Board shall serve a four-year term, commencing on the date of its formation, with the possibility of extending the term for one or more similar periods.

It further stipulates that, upon expiry of its term, the Board shall continue to manage its affairs until a new Board is appointed, and that members whose terms have ended may be reappointed.