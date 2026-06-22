Creators HQ, TikTok conclude 2nd #CreatorsHQxTikTok regional bootcamp

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ and TikTok announced the conclusion of the second edition of the #CreatorsHQxTikTok regional bootcamp at Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East, and part of Visioneers, UAE's largest content management and development platform.

Held as part of a strategic partnership to empower regional talent, the four-day bootcamp ran from 16th to 19th June at Creators HQ, and was designed to refine the skills of beginners and seasoned professionals alike, empowering them to transform their digital passion into sustainable career paths.

The second edition was launched amid rapid growth in the region's creator economy. Through partnerships with leading digital platforms, Creators HQ aimed to strengthen the capabilities of regional content creators and align their skills with global standards by providing training in the latest technologies and content creation tools.

The programme was designed as a comprehensive learning journey, seamlessly blending theory with hands-on practice across five core pillars, including the fundamentals of launching standout content on TikTok, developing high-quality content strategies, the art of visual storytelling through advanced, tech-driven cinematography and essential digital safety tools.

The programme addressed audience growth strategies, TikTok's algorithms, and digital identity development. It also covered the commercial side of the industry, equipping creators with the skills to monetise their work and transform content creation into sustainable brands.

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, said the bootcamp built on the success of its inaugural edition and offered participants an opportunity to learn directly from experts at one of the world's fastest-growing digital platforms.

Al Atoli said the initiative reflected the UAE's vision of positioning digital innovation as a driver of the creator economy and strengthening the country's role as a global hub for creative talent.

He added that supporting content creators represents a strategic investment in developing a generation of digital ambassadors capable of producing impactful content that reflects the aspirations of communities across the region.

Keren Haddad, Head of Content Operations at TikTok MENA, said the partnership reflects a commitment to supporting the region's creative ecosystem by equipping creators with the skills needed to transform innovative ideas into content capable of reaching global audiences.

She said the intensive programme sought to bridge the gap between content creation as a hobby and as a profession by providing participants with practical insights into platform dynamics and best practices for high-quality content production.

The bootcamp featured an intensive, high-standard programme of theoretical and practical sessions tailored to enhance the capabilities of both beginners and professionals across the entire content creation lifecycle.

For beginners, the programme offered a simplified guide to building confidence on TikTok, covering everything from profile creation and content strategy to trending topics, storytelling, and viral video creation.

The bootcamp delved into visual arts and production quality through advanced workshops delivered in collaboration with Sukoon Studio experts, including Khalil Shatara Co-Founder and CEO; and Anas Shatara Co-Founder and COO.

It offered professional framing, lighting, audio engineering, and interactive training on green screen tools, creative effects, and advanced editing, transitions, and animations using CapCut.

The bootcamp also provided a simplified guide to building a digital identity and crafting compelling storytelling strategies. It featured an in-depth analytical look at TikTok Studio, empowering creators to analyse data and statistics to meaningfully grow their audience and optimise video performance to land on the platform’s ‘For You Page’.

Additionally, the programme dedicated significant focus to digital safety and community guidelines, addressing privacy tools, content management, and family pairing to educate creators on building safe, healthy digital experiences that ensure a sustainable and positive online presence.

A dedicated session in partnership with Sociata, the leading influencer marketing platform in the MENA region, explored brand selection criteria and market expectations. The programme provided practical training on the fundamentals of TikTok LIVE, teaching participants how to drive real-time engagement and turn live streaming into a sustainable source of income.

The bootcamp featured an official competition running throughout the training period.

Alongside the intensive learning sessions, the bootcamp fostered a vibrant, interactive atmosphere through daily live challenges that tested participants' knowledge and awarded prizes.