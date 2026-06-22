Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi to feature 3,000 athletes

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that Round 5 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi division) will take place from 26th to 28th June at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 3,000 men and women athletes from across the UAE.

The championship continues to highlight the UAE’s leading role in developing jiu-jitsu, identifying talent, and developing champions, thanks to the limitless support of the nation’s wise leadership and the guidance of the Federation’s Board of Directors, chaired by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

Round 5 comes amid intense competition for the top spots in the overall standings. Previous rounds have highlighted the closely matched level of competition between clubs and the growing readiness of athletes across all age categories, making this round particularly important in the race for points and rankings.

The championship is generating strong interest following the conclusion of Round 4, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leading the Gi standings, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third.

The event will be held over three days. The first day will feature competitions for the Under-18, Adult and Masters divisions. The second day will be dedicated to boys' and girls' youth categories, while the final day will feature Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 divisions.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The championship has become an important benchmark for measuring club development and their success in building strong athlete pathways across different age groups."

He added, “The participation of nearly 3,000 athletes highlights the remarkable growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and reflects the efforts of clubs and academies in attracting and developing talent. Family attendance, in line with the Year of the Family, adds an important social dimension to the championship by strengthening family bonds and promoting values such as discipline, confidence and commitment among young athletes.”

Al Dhaheri noted that Gi competitions provide an advanced technical test for athletes due to the tactical patience, control and match awareness they require. He described Round 5 as an important stage in preparing athletes for upcoming competitions and providing coaches with valuable insights into areas that require further development ahead of the decisive stages of the season.

Meanwhile, Zayed Al Kaabi, coach of Al Ain Club, said the team enters Round 5 with strong ambitions to strengthen its position in the title race after finishing second in Round 4.

He added, “Gi competitions require a careful balance between physical strength, mental composure and technical discipline. Competing against strong clubs such as Baniyas and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club adds significant technical value to the championship and helps raise performance standards. Our goal is to reduce the gap to the leaders and secure as many points as possible as we continue our push through to the end of the season.”