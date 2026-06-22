UAE Digital School advances Jordan’s education digital transformation

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) successfully completed a new phase of its Digital School project in Jordan, in collaboration with the Jordanian Ministry of Education and with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The initiative reached more than 11,000 students as part of a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation in education and equipping schools, educators, and learners with future-ready skills.

During the latest phase, the Digital Teacher Programme, delivered by the Global Digital Teacher Academy in partnership with Arizona State University, empowered more than 800 teachers, educators, and administrators across 15 public schools. It further established integrated digital learning ecosystems inside schools and provided 300 students with foundational training in AI.

As part of the initiative, the digital infrastructure in the participating schools received significant enhancements, including laptops, tablets, smart screens, and projectors. These upgrades promoted schools’ readiness to adopt digital and blended learning models while enabling students and teachers to benefit from the Digital School’s interactive educational content, which supports curricula from Grade 1 through Grade 12.

During a field visit to participating schools, a delegation from the Digital School and the Emirates Red Crescent, accompanied by Dr. Nawaf Al Ajarmeh, Secretary General for Educational Affairs at Jordan’s Ministry of Education, reviewed the project’s outcomes and observed how digital solutions are being integrated into teaching and learning processes. The visit witnessed the honouring of outstanding schools, educators, and project teams that contributed to the initiative’s success.

The programme featured dialogue sessions with school leaders, teachers, and students to gather comments and recommendations, supporting continuous improvement and enhancing the project’s impact in the coming phases. A special ceremony was held at the Queen Rania Centre for Education and Information Technology (QRCEIT) to celebrate the project’s achievements and honour distinguished schools, high-performing educators, and the implementation teams.

The Digital Teacher Programme enables educators to harness emerging technologies inside the classroom and deliver innovative, learner-centred digital experiences. By combining contemporary pedagogical practices with advanced digital skills, the programme enhances teaching quality and equips educators to prepare future generations for an increasingly digital world.

During the visit, the Digital School team held coordination meetings with Jordan’s Ministry of Education to review the outcomes of the current phase and explore opportunities to expand the Digital School model to additional schools across the Kingdom. Both parties agreed to establish a joint working group to assess priorities and develop a comprehensive roadmap for the next phase of collaboration, ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability and broader impact.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, stated that the partnership with Jordan’s Ministry of Education reflects the Digital School’s belief that meaningful educational transformation begins with empowering teachers. “Investing in educators remains the cornerstone of building future-ready education systems. Digital learning and AI are no longer optional; they have become essential components of preparing the next generation for a rapidly evolving world. Through our partnership with Jordan’s Ministry of Education, and with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent, we continue to equip schools, educators, and students with the tools and skills that unlock creativity, innovation, and future opportunities,” he added.

Dr. Nawaf Al Ajarmeh noted that the project aligns with the Ministry’s strategic priorities and Jordan’s economic modernisation agenda, reinforcing the role of digital transformation in advancing education. “The Digital School project has been implemented across 15 schools within the Amman Kasbah and University District Directorates, reaching more than 11,000 students. It supports teachers in delivering lessons, enhances learning quality through integrated digital content and modern educational tools, and upskills more than 800 teachers and school leaders to effectively implement digital learning models,” he added.

Dr. Sultan Rashid Al Ketbi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, pinpointed the organisation’s commitment to supporting impactful educational initiatives, saying, “We are proud to support initiatives that contribute to building a brighter future for next generations. The Digital School stands as a leading model that reflects the UAE’s vision of leveraging technology and innovation to develop education. Through our ongoing partnership, we aim to expand access to modern, agile learning opportunities that empower educators and students with the skills needed for the future.”