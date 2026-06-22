Sharjah Ruler issues law regulating drone sector in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a new law regulating the drone sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The provisions of the law apply to all types of drones, regardless of the control systems used or their intended purpose. The law covers all areas within the Emirate of Sharjah, including free zones and special development zones, as well as individuals and entities from both the public and private sectors that operate or use drones within the emirate’s boundaries.

The provisions of the law do not apply to drones used for military or security purposes, or to any other drones exempted by a decision of the Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, where such an exemption is deemed necessary in the public interest or on the basis of the nature of their use.

The law seeks to preserve the safety and security of air navigation within the Emirate of Sharjah and ensure its efficient use; regulate the operation of drones and monitor their activities within the emirate in line with internationally recognised standards and best practices; and reduce the risks associated with drone operations by clearly defining the responsibilities of the relevant authorities.

It also seeks to enable government and private-sector entities to utilise drones for service delivery, enhancing efficiency, service quality, and public awareness; and promote research, development, and innovation in the fields of drones, smart mobility, and technology localisation by supporting national talent and empowering start-ups in the sector, with the aim of establishing Sharjah as a regional hub for the drone industry.

The law stipulates that, without prejudice to Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2022 and in pursuit of its objectives, the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and relevant government entities, shall be responsible for issuing the permits, approvals, and certificates required to operate drones and conduct related activities within the emirate in accordance with approved conditions and regulations; licensing independent safety assessors in accordance with the department’s approved standards and requirements; and supervising and inspecting authorised operators to ensure compliance with the provisions of the law and its implementing decisions.

Also, defining and approving the airspace and flight corridors in which drones may operate to safeguard the security and safety of Sharjah’s airspace; issuing approvals for the establishment of drone landing sites, including their designs, engineering plans, facilities, and related infrastructure, as well as for any modifications; taking all necessary measures to protect the emirate’s airspace and ensure the safety of drone operations and trials; establishing the conditions for licensing drone pilots, controllers, and crew members, and defining their responsibilities and obligations; setting operational regulations for drone-related activities, supervising operations in designated airspace, and conducting regular oversight to ensure compliance with approved standards; developing and approving the regulatory requirements and procedures for granting permits for drone operations and associated activities, including operational testing; defining and approving authorised, restricted, and prohibited zones for drone use, preparing a dedicated drone information map, and determining the mechanisms for its publication and dissemination.

Additionally, establishing and approving aviation safety, security, and environmental systems and services for drone operations, and managing and assessing operational risks; in coordination with relevant government entities, setting the categories, conditions, and procedures for issuing qualification certificates to operators, drone pilots, controllers, and crew members, according to the type of drone and approved control systems; contributing to research and innovation initiatives on drone traffic management and its integration with conventional air navigation systems; preparing and issuing guidance manuals to ensure the safe operation of drones across the emirate in line with international best practices and approved standards; and undertaking any other duties or responsibilities related to regulating the drone sector in Sharjah, as assigned by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council.

Under the law, Sharjah Police, in coordination with the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, shall be responsible for performing duties and exercising powers relating to offences arising from the use of drones. The force will also take the necessary security and preventive measures to protect individuals and property from risks associated with drone operations and related activities.

The law stipulates that prior approval from the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation is mandatory for the use of drones within the emirate to carry out the following activities: Government activities, commercial activities, scientific and research activities, as well as recreational activities, hobbies, and aerial sports.

The law also provides that any other activities specified by a decision of the Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation will likewise require prior authorisation. The Chairman shall issue a separate decision setting out the applicable regulations, conditions, and requirements for these activities.

Under the law, drone owners must register their aircraft with the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation or the General Civil Aviation Authority before commencing operations, in accordance with the approved terms and regulations.

The law also prohibits any person from operating a drone or conducting operational tests unless the aircraft is clearly marked with registration numbers or identification codes, or with any other identification method specified by the Department or the Authority to distinguish it from other drones.

The law also includes a comprehensive set of legal provisions governing the classification and categories of drones, their design and manufacture, importation, sale, and ownership, as well as control systems, the use of helicopter landing pads, and the designation of authorised operating zones and airspace, together with other regulatory provisions related to the organisation of the drone sector in Sharjah.