EPEX returns to Dubai for 11th global edition with Dubai Business Events, Kerzner as key partners

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Experiential Planner Expo (EPEX) 2026 will return to Dubai on 2nd and 3rd September 2026, with Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), continuing as Host Destination Partner, alongside Kerzner International joining the upcoming edition as Headline Partner.

Entering its 11th global edition, EPEX has evolved into one of the region’s most curated business events platforms, connecting senior buyers, destinations, hotels, venues, and experiential stakeholders across India, the Middle East, Africa, and emerging outbound markets.

Positioned around the theme “Where Leaders Reconnect,” EPEX 2026 comes at a defining moment for the MICE and events industry, as destinations, hospitality groups, and event stakeholders prepare for the start of the new business events season in September, traditionally one of the most important planning and contracting periods for the industry globally.

This year’s edition will place particular focus on high-potential outbound markets, including India, GCC, Africa, and Türkiye, bringing together a carefully curated community of buyers and industry leaders with active business intent.

Dubai Business Events’ continued partnership reflects the platform’s growing role in strengthening Dubai’s positioning as a leading global hub for business events and experiential travel.

Known for its highly personalised and relationship-led format, EPEX differs from traditional trade exhibitions by focusing on curated engagement, experiential programming, leadership conversations, and meaningful business interaction.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, said, “Dubai continues to invest in platforms that enable meaningful, in-person industry engagement and long-term relationship building, and at the same time further bolsters the city’s business events ecosystem and brings value to stakeholders. EPEX plays an important role in bringing together senior decision-makers, supporting dialogue, collaboration and connection at a critical time for the industry globally. Our continued support reflects Dubai’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships, deepening connections across high-growth outbound markets, and reinforcing the city’s position as a leading global hub for business events and experiential travel.”

“EPEX has always been built around the belief that business moves faster when the right people meet in the right environment,” said Karishma Hundalani, Founder of EPEX. “The final quarter of the year is particularly important for our industry, as markets reconnect and planning cycles accelerate across regions. This edition is focused on bringing together the leaders, buyers, and stakeholders actively shaping what comes next for the business events ecosystem.”

Alongside structured meetings and networking, EPEX 2026 will feature immersive destination experiences, leadership sessions, curated showcases, and recognition platforms highlighting impactful events and collaborations across the region.

With over 100 senior hosted buyers expected as part of its core programme, EPEX 2026 aims to create one of the region’s most relevant and high-value gatherings for the global MICE and experiential events community.