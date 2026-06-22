Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority concludes participation in Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has concluded its participation in the 2026 Beijing International Book Fair.

The Authority’s participation, as part of the UAE pavilion at the fair, served as a platform to showcase Emirati heritage and strengthen its presence among international audiences through the presentation of diverse heritage practices and elements reflecting the richness and authenticity of the UAE’s cultural heritage.

The participation also provided opportunities to exchange expertise and knowledge with heritage and cultural institutions taking part in the fair, as well as to explore international experiences in heritage preservation, management and promotion.

The Authority’s pavilion attracted notable interest and extensive engagement from visitors to the exhibition.

The Authority also took part in the conference titled “Future of UAE–China Cultural Relations”, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and China Today under the China International Communications Group.

During the conference, the Authority highlighted its efforts to safeguard heritage, enhance awareness of national identity, and instil authentic Emirati values among younger generations, while underscoring the role of heritage in fostering cultural rapprochement and building bridges of communication among peoples.

As part of the cultural programme accompanying the fair, the Authority organised several panel discussions with the participation of officials and experts from the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.

The sessions examined the Emirati and Chinese experiences in heritage protection and the role of institutions in preserving heritage and strengthening its presence within society. It also reviewed initiatives and programmes aimed at raising heritage awareness and explored avenues for exchanging expertise between heritage and cultural institutions in both countries.

The Authority’s agenda at the fair also included several meetings and discussions with institutions concerned with heritage preservation in the People’s Republic of China, in addition to field visits to prominent cultural and heritage sites.