Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs Investment Affairs Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has chaired the meeting of the Investment Affairs Council, which operates under the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.

The meeting reviewed the latest regional and global economic developments and trends, and discussed the economic outlook and investment opportunities emerging from current challenges across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the importance of the role of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs in reviewing, developing and approving general policies related to Abu Dhabi’s financial, investment, economic, oil, and natural resource affairs.

He also noted the council’s role in overseeing the operating mechanisms of the strategic investment entities affiliated with it, strengthening alignment between their performance, plans and the overall direction of the emirate.

During the meeting, the council reviewed the financial performance for the first quarter of 2026 of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, L’IMAD Holding Company, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The council also discussed global and regional economic forecasts, their implications for the investment climate, and the opportunities and challenges they present in the period ahead.

Additionally, the council reviewed the most prominent investments executed since the start of the year to date, as well as the projected investment direction and plans for the second half of the year, supporting sustainable returns while enhancing investment diversification and resilience.

The meeting also reviewed updates on the ongoing business activities and transactions conducted by the council across the region as well as around the world.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and Kamal Almaazmi.