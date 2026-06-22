flydubai invites Emirati applicants for new Flight Dispatcher Programme

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has officially announced that applications are now open for its newly launched Flight Dispatcher Programme for Emirati talent.

Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year with Emirates Aviation University (EAU), the airline invites aspiring UAE nationals to apply; the first intake of candidates is scheduled to begin training in September 2026.

This targeted training initiative marks a critical milestone in flydubai’s strategic efforts to grow its skilled workforce, support its ambitious fleet and network expansion plans and actively champion the UAE’s broader human capital development agenda. By creating more opportunities for nationals with no prior aviation experience, the programme directly supports Dubai’s position as a resilient, future-ready global aviation hub.

Under this partnership, candidates will undertake the Flight Dispatcher Initial Course (FDIC) at Emirates Aviation University in Dubai. The FDIC is a 10-week, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) approved programme (CAR Part II) designed to prepare candidates for a flight dispatcher licence. The course equips trainees with essential technical and operational knowledge, including aviation law, meteorology, navigation, aircraft performance, weight and balance, human factors and flight planning, while emphasising close cooperation with pilots to ensure safe and efficient operations.

Commenting on the official launch of the programme with Emirates Aviation University, Nasser Binkherbash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at flydubai, said, “We are proud of our partnership with Emirates Aviation University. Developing national talent and investing in our people is vital to flydubai’s growth strategy. This programme not only supports our internal training and succession planning, but also contributes to national development goals by creating meaningful job opportunities and building a sustainable pool of future aviation professionals, including flight dispatchers, engineers and pilots. Opening applications now and welcoming our first batch over the next few months allows us to directly feed into our long-term workforce and meet flydubai's future expansion.”

UAE nationals with a high school diploma and under twenty-four years of age can apply for the programme. The 10-week intensive course equips trainees with the essential technical knowledge required to pass the GCAA examinations. Upon successful completion of the academic and practical phases, graduates will receive a Certificate of Course Completion, positioning them directly for their official flight dispatcher licence and a permanent career within flydubai’s expanding flight operations division.

Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University, said, “We are delighted to be embarking on the next state of this partnership with flydubai to nurture and cultivate high-calibre national talent in the aviation industry. The opening of applications for the Flight Dispatcher Programme for Emirati Nationals marks a special milestone in our commitment and journey to build a skilled and future-ready UAE national talent workforce within flight operations. We are proud to train the next generation of Emirati professionals who will be driving forward the UAE’s world-class aviation sector.”