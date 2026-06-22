Dubai Humanitarian facilitates third airlift as part of response to Ebola outbreak in DRC

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) facilitated a third humanitarian airlift in support of the Ebola outbreak response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in close coordination with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).

The relief flight departed from Dubai and landed at Entebbe, Uganda, on 21st June 2026, carrying 76.2 metric tonnes of critical humanitarian supplies for onward delivery to affected communities in the DRC.

Transported aboard a Dubai Royal Air Wing aircraft, the cargo included hygiene kits, fortified biscuits, tents, two vehicles, and supplies supporting safe and dignified burials. The items were mobilised by members of the Dubai Humanitarian community, including the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD), UNICEF, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The total value of the humanitarian cargo amounted to $223,150, while the air transport was provided by Dubai Humanitarian, with an estimated logistics cost of $270,000.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “This third airlift reflects the commitment of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the continued support of the Government of Dubai in enabling rapid humanitarian action during times of crisis. We are grateful for the strong coordination with the European Union and the cooperation of our partners, whose collective efforts make it possible to respond swiftly to emergencies and reach communities most in need.”

“As the international humanitarian community works around the clock alongside local authorities and frontline responders to contain this deadly outbreak, Dubai Humanitarian remains fully committed to supporting its members and partners through the logistics capabilities, coordination mechanisms, and collaborative platform we provide. Facilitating timely humanitarian assistance is at the heart of our work, especially during complex emergencies such as the current Ebola response,” added Saba.

The operation builds on the growing strategic coordination between Dubai Humanitarian and the DG ECHO, following the Administrative Arrangement signed between both entities in 2025. Through its humanitarian ecosystem and strategic partnerships, Dubai Humanitarian continues to play a vital role in enabling the international humanitarian community to deliver life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations worldwide.