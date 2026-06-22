Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses three strategic MoUs at UKF

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Monday the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the University of Khorfakkan (UKF) and the Mission Neptune, launched under the Third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, and between Sharjah Media City (Shams) and Air Arabia Group. The signing ceremony took place at the University of Khorfakkan.

The memoranda were signed by Dr Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan; Dr Ashok Adiceam, Representative of the French President and Chief Executive Officer of the Mission Neptune; Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); and Adel Abdullah Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Group.

The MoU between the University of Khorfakkan and the Mission Neptune aims to establish a comprehensive framework for cooperation in ocean exploration and scientific research, and to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two parties.

The partnership also covers collaboration in academic education, research fellowship programmes, the exchange of researchers and experts, the organisation of scientific events and conferences, and initiatives to promote ocean literacy and raise awareness of the importance of marine sustainability.

The memorandum of understanding with the Mission Neptune reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support science and scientific research and to strengthen the emirate’s position as a regional centre of excellence in marine sciences.

Under the agreement, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah will serve as a High-Level Honorary Patron of the Mission Neptune, and the initiative will formally recognise the University of Khorfakkan as a Founding Partner in this international scientific endeavour.

The memorandum of understanding between the University of Khorfakkan and Sharjah Media City (Shams) aims to strengthen cooperation between the two parties across areas of mutual interest, particularly in supporting and advancing the media and creative ecosystem in the Emirate of Sharjah. The agreement seeks to diversify channels for leveraging expertise and capabilities in planning, designing, and implementing awareness and development-focused media campaigns that serve the community and address its various issues. It also aims to enhance students’ academic and practical training by developing theoretical and applied learning tools in media studies, journalism, and television production. In addition, the memorandum provides for the mobilisation of resources and capabilities to support young talent by offering an integrated platform that empowers the next generation of creatives and innovators and opens up new opportunities for them within the media industry.

The areas of cooperation with Sharjah Media City (Shams) include academic collaboration through the delivery of specialised course modules, the organisation of events and initiatives to identify and mentor emerging media talent, and joint applied research and studies on the media landscape in the United Arab Emirates, particularly in the Emirate of Sharjah, to advance both media knowledge and professional practice. The partnership also provides for the implementation of specialised media training programmes and courses for students and members of the community to enhance their skills and keep pace with developments in the media sector. It includes the exchange of visits and expertise among faculty members, students, and specialists from both institutions to foster professional development and knowledge sharing. In addition, the two parties will organise joint media conferences and forums to strengthen engagement between students and the wider media community, while exploring the establishment of a shared incubator or simulation and innovation laboratories dedicated to developing educational models in media and public relations.

The MoU between the University of Khorfakkan and Air Arabia aims to enhance academic, practical, research, and professional capabilities while supporting the UAE’s national development efforts. The agreement also provides for the implementation of joint research projects and studies, the provision of technical and administrative consultancy on matters of mutual interest, and the delivery of practical, cooperative, and specialised training programmes designed to build capacity and promote the professional development of personnel from both organisations. In addition, the partnership seeks to establish programmes and initiatives that prepare and upskill national talent to meet labour market needs, and to organise community activities that foster a culture of social responsibility among members of both institutions.

Under the memorandum, the areas of cooperation between the University of Khorfakkan and Air Arabia include exploring the establishment of a joint incubation centre or simulation and innovation laboratory dedicated to developing educational models for the tourism, aviation, and hospitality sectors, with the aim of training and preparing students for the industry. The partnership also covers organising field visits and joint courses and workshops to enhance students’ knowledge of tourism, hospitality, and aviation, and providing students with the opportunity to obtain a joint certification from the University of Khorfakkan and the Air Arabia Academy. In addition, the two parties will collaborate to organise events, forums, exhibitions, and gatherings related to the low-cost aviation sector; deliver specialised courses and training programmes through the University of Khorfakkan’s Skills Development Centre; offer internship opportunities for students; and give priority to the university’s graduates in Air Arabia’s recruitment programmes. The memorandum further provides for joint applied research in areas including tourism guidance, smart systems, operations management, environmental sustainability, digital transformation, and other fields of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah toured an exhibition showcasing the University of Khorfakkan’s key achievements, areas of cooperation, and international partnerships with global organisations. He was briefed on the university’s participation in the Neptune Forum in France, which aims to support scientific research, protect biodiversity, promote the blue economy, and strengthen the university’s presence and engagement in international forums.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was also briefed on the University of Khorfakkan’s expanding research reach, spanning 87 countries and involving 533 institutions across six regions worldwide. The university was ranked among the world’s top 10 universities for the greatest geographic reach in research collaboration.