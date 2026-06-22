Sultan bin Ahmed attends second graduation ceremony of UKF

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and University of Khorfakkan (UKF) President, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony for the second cohort of University of Khorfakkan (UKF) students, comprising 137 graduates, at the university’s theatre in Khorfakkan on Monday morning.

Khorfakkan’s legacy of resilience and educational transformation

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in his address at the ceremony, affirmed that Khorfakkan has a rich legacy of resilience and steadfastness. He recalled the city’s historic stand against invaders in 1507, when its people demonstrated unwavering determination and courage, making Khorfakkan a symbol of pride and belonging.

He noted that these values remain alive today among its people, who continue to build the future through knowledge, education, and insight.

He also conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and University of Khorfakkan (UKF) President, to the graduates, emphasising the special place that Khorfakkan and its university hold in the Ruler’s vision. He highlighted the city’s remarkable development and educational transformation, culminating in the establishment of a fully integrated academic institution that matches leading international universities and provides the region’s youth with outstanding opportunities for higher education and excellence.

He added, “His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah wanted his children to have an institution of learning that rivals the finest universities in the world. Look at what it once was and what it has become. The mother is Sharjah, and the daughter is graceful, adorned around her neck with the splendour of beauty.”

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah highlighted the rapid progress achieved by UKF in just a few years, driven by international academic partnerships and accreditations from specialised scientific institutions and organisations. He also referred to the university’s recent agreements, including its participation in the French Neptune Initiative, one of the world’s leading programmes dedicated to the protection of oceans and marine biodiversity, which strengthens the university’s role in marine sciences and environmental conservation. In addition, he noted the signing of memoranda of understanding with Air Arabia and Sharjah Media City (Shams), which will provide students with broader opportunities for practical training, hands-on experience, and the development of their future career paths.

He congratulated the graduates and their families, praising the support and sacrifices of parents that had culminated in this achievement. He urged the graduates to carry their academic mission with pride, remain loyal to the university that helped shape their future, and serve as exemplary ambassadors for both their country and their alma mater. He also encouraged them to continue their journey of learning, giving back, and contributing to society.

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah concluded his address with the following words, “The certificate you receive today bears the signature of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who has made human development and the building of people the hallmark of every project in the emirate. Carry it with pride and live up to the confidence the Ruler of Sharjah has placed in you.”

Ceremony opens with national anthem and university address

The graduation ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation from the Holy Qur’an. Dr Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of UKF, then delivered a speech in which he affirmed that, under the vision and support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the university has, in a short period, established a strong academic and research standing at both the regional and international levels. He noted that the university has successfully built a growing network of specialised international partnerships and memberships, including affiliations with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the UK Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), and the Globally Responsible Leadership Initiative (GRLI), reflecting its commitment to adopting international best practices and to advancing the quality of education and scientific research.

Dr Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan, explained that the Sharjah Marine Sciences Research Centre has significantly strengthened the university’s global scientific and research profile. The centre has established research collaborations with scientists and researchers from 87 countries and published joint studies with more than 533 academic and research institutions worldwide.

He added that the University of Khorfakkan is the first and only academic institution in the Gulf region to join the Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO). It also hosts the UAE’s first advanced marine observatory on the country’s east coast, which serves as a specialised scientific platform for collecting marine data and supporting research on the marine environment.

Al Naqbi noted that the University of Khorfakkan continues to implement the directives of H.H. the President of the University of Khorfakkan to strengthen its presence in international forums dedicated to marine sciences and sustainability. He highlighted the Sharjah Marine Sciences Research Centre’s participation in the Donors Conference for the Neptune Oceans Initiative, held in the French Republic, as well as the university’s preparations to take part in the preparatory meetings for the United Nations Ocean Conference and the Conference of the Parties (COP) for the Oceans. These efforts, he said, help showcase the roles of both the University of Khorfakkan and the Emirate of Sharjah in supporting international initiatives to protect the marine environment and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Jassim Mohammed Khalfan Al Naqbi, a graduate of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, expressed pride in representing his fellow graduates at the ceremony. He said the occasion marked the culmination of years of dedication and hard work, as well as the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility to the nation and society. He added that the University of Khorfakkan had been far more than an academic institution, describing it as a school of life that had played a vital role in shaping students’ personalities, developing their abilities, and instilling in them the values of excellence, determination, and perseverance.

Al Naqbi expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his unwavering support for education and knowledge, affirming that His Highness’s vision has transformed Sharjah into a beacon of learning and culture. He added that this vision led to the establishment of the University of Khorfakkan as a leading academic institution dedicated to preparing future generations to play an active role in serving the nation while preserving its identity and cultural heritage.

Jassim Al Naqbi also expressed his appreciation to the graduates’ parents, as well as to the University of Khorfakkan’s administration and its academic and administrative staff, for the support, guidance, and care they provided throughout the students’ academic journey. He noted that graduation marks not the end of the road but the beginning of a new chapter of achievement and contribution. Congratulating his fellow graduates, he affirmed that today’s accomplishment is an important step towards a brighter future for themselves, their nation, and the United Arab Emirates.

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah presented the graduates with their degree certificates, congratulated them on their graduation from the University of Khorfakkan, and wished them every success in their future professional, academic, and personal lives.

A total of 137 students graduated from the University of Khorfakkan, comprising 119 from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, eight from the College of Law, and 10 from the College of Business Administration.

The graduation ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed alongside Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; a number of senior officials; members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Khorfakkan; and the families of the graduates.