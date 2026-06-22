Maqsoud Kruse participates in high-level engagements at European Parliament

BRUSSELS, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism and Terrorism, participated in high-level engagements at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The discussions - attended by a number of Members of the European Parliament, their political advisers, and representatives of parliamentary committees – focused on countering extremism and terrorism, and their implications on societal security and stability.

Kruse outlined the UAE’s vision for countering extremism and terrorism. He clarified that extremism is fundamentally an ideology, while terrorism is a behaviour that stems from that ideology, making intellectual, cultural, and social interventions an essential component of any effective strategy to counter extremism.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the UAE’s approach is based on addressing the root causes of extremism, countering hate speech and incitement, promoting the values of citizenship, tolerance, and coexistence, and safeguarding pluralism.

The session witnessed broad engagement from the participating members of the European Parliament. Several speakers emphasised the importance of strengthening international cooperation in combating extremism and terrorism, as well as exchanging expertise and best practices in the fields of preventing extremism and protecting societies.

The discussions also addressed the challenges associated with the spread of hate speech and extremism through digital platforms and highlighted the role of educational and community institutions in promoting the values of coexistence and integration. Participants also commended the experiences and initiatives aimed at fostering tolerance and strengthening social cohesion.