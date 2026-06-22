RAK Department of Economic Developmet hosts mobile medical campaign

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK-DED) hosted the mobile medical campaign "My Wellbeing is Good", organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department in cooperation with RAK Hospital.

The initiative aimed to promote health awareness and preventive care among employees and customers through medical screenings and health consultations focused on early disease detection and healthy lifestyle awareness.

More than 112 employees and customers benefited from the campaign, which recorded strong participation and positive engagement.

Ahlam Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Head of the Human Resources Section at RAK DED, said the initiative reflects the department's commitment to supporting employee and customer wellbeing through programmes that encourage preventive healthcare and early diagnosis.

She highlighted the importance of collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department and RAK Hospital in delivering health initiatives that contribute to improved quality of life and community wellbeing.

The campaign achieved a satisfaction rate of 98 %, underscoring its success in meeting its health and awareness objectives and demonstrating the value of partnerships between government entities and healthcare providers.

Participants praised the quality of services provided and the convenience of accessing medical check-ups at the department's premises.