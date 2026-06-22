Bodour Al Qasimi celebrates 842 AUS graduates

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) honoured the achievements of its Class of Spring 2026, the university’s largest graduating class to date, during two commencement ceremonies held at University City Hall in University City of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS.

The occasion brought together graduates, families, faculty, staff and guests to celebrate a defining milestone for 842 graduates as they completed their AUS journey and prepared to begin a new chapter as members of the university’s global alumni community.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour said, “Rather than an end to learning, graduation is the beginning of a new phase of possibility – and responsibility. The Class of 2026 leaves AUS at a time of fundamental change, but they’re equipped with the knowledge, confidence and the capacity to influence the future with integrity. The world today needs builders – people who are willing and able to devise solutions to its problems, to strengthen human cohesion and contribute to society. We take great pride in preparing our graduates for that role.”

“Commencement is one of the most meaningful moments in the life of AUS because it shows, in the clearest way, the impact of our mission,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “The Class of Spring 2026 has completed its studies at a time shaped by rapid change, regional and global uncertainty, and rising expectations of what graduates must contribute to society. These students leave AUS with more than academic knowledge. They carry the ability to think critically, act with integrity, adapt with confidence and lead with purpose. As they begin their next chapter, they join a community of AUS alumni whose reputation with employers and impact across sectors continue to strengthen the university’s standing in the UAE, the region and beyond.”

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class during the morning ceremony, electrical engineering graduate Daniel Zakaria Indrawes delivered the address “Leading Through Uncertainty.” He spoke about the transition from the structure of university life to a world without fixed syllabi or clear rubrics, noting that AUS had prepared graduates not only to face uncertainty but to lead through it. His address highlighted the intellectual honesty, commitment to excellence and adaptive judgment developed through years of rigorous academic work and shared challenges.

In the evening ceremony, finance graduate Ariana Karzai delivered the address “Reading the World at AUS.” Drawing on the meaning of Iqra, the Arabic word for “read” and the first word revealed in the Quran (Islam’s holy book), she spoke about education as both a privilege and a responsibility, recalling her personal journey from Afghanistan to the UAE and the responsibility graduates carry as they step into a complex world. She urged her classmates to continue seeking knowledge, reading the times with courage and understanding the hearts of others with compassion.

The commencement programme also honoured members of the AUS faculty whose contributions have shaped the university’s intellectual life and institutional development. Dr. Vernon Pederson from the Department of International Studies, Dr. Yousef Salamin from the Department of Physics and Dr. Adil Tamimi from the Department of Civil Engineering received the title of Professor Emeritus, while Dr. Jamal Abdalla from the Department of Civil Engineering was recognised as Distinguished Professor.

Outstanding student achievement was also celebrated during the ceremonies. The President’s Cup was awarded to Timothy Joseph in computer engineering, Abdallah Mohamad Saleh in electrical engineering and Joud N. H. Hamdan in mathematics, each of whom achieved a cumulative GPA of 4.00. The Chancellor’s Cup, which recognises high academic achievement and significant contribution to student life at AUS, was awarded to Muhammad Vidha in industrial engineering and Sanjana Bharwani in management. The award recognises students who stand out through leadership, community service, student engagement and a positive impact on their peers.

The commencement also marked a historic milestone for AUS, with alumna Rana Jamshed being the first graduate of the university’s PhD in Business Administration with a concentration in finance programme. Her AUS journey began in 1997, when she joined the university’s pioneer student cohort and later became one of its first graduates. Nearly 25 years after earning her first AUS degree, she added another chapter to that journey by completing her doctoral degree. She now holds three degrees from AUS: a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting and finance, a Master of Business Administration and a PhD in Business Administration with a concentration in finance.

“What a wonderful journey: once a pioneer student at AUS and now a doctoral graduate. For 25 years, AUS has been my home for education, friendships and community,” she said. “I am deeply grateful for the experiences, professors and opportunities that shaped both my academic and professional path, and I look forward to continuing to grow and give back to the AUS community as an elected Alumni Council member.”

First environmental sciences and sustainability cohort graduates

The commencement also saw the graduation of the first cohort of AUS’ Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability programme, affirming the university’s growing focus on sustainability and future-focused education.

Spring 2026 class reflects AUS’s global diversity and reputation

The Spring 2026 graduating class included 842 students in total, comprising 714 undergraduate students and 128 graduate students. The class included 450 women and 392 men representing 55 nationalities, including 193 UAE nationals.

As the Class of Spring 2026 joins the AUS alumni community, its members become part of a global network known for professional readiness, leadership and impact. In the QS World University Rankings 2027, AUS ranks first in the UAE for employer reputation and among the top three for employment outcomes. AUS is also ranked fourth in employer reputation in the Arab region (QS, 2026), underscoring the strong confidence employers place in AUS graduates and the university’s continued success in preparing alumni who are ready to contribute to their professions and communities.