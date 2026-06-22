13 dead in accidental Barzan LNG Plant incident: Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar

DOHA, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar, announced the death of 13 workers at the Barzan Liquefied Natural Gas Plant, following an accidental incident that occurred on Sunday night.

Qatar News Agency quoted Al Kaabi as saying that the explosion and fire that occurred at the Barzan LNG Plant on Sunday evening were "an accidental incident" and not an act of sabotage or intentional wrongdoing.

He noted that the LNG facilities affiliated with QatarEnergy, Ras Laffan Port, and all logistics operations linked to the energy sector weren't affected by the incident, confirming the continued production and export of LNG normally.

He emphasised that there are no environmental risks or possibilities of hazardous material leaks because of the fire that broke out at the Barzan LNG plant.