Gold rebounds from one-week low

NEW YORK, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold regained composure and left behind three-consecutive daily declines on Monday, looking to regain the area above the $4,200 mark per troy ounce.

Reports of progress in the latest round of US-Iran talks are helping the precious metal maintain its footing at the start of the week, although the stronger Greenback seems to limit the upside potential for now.

By time of publishing, spot gold steadied at $4,184 to per ounce, bouncing back from Friday's slump, which marked its lowest level since June 11.

Gold rebounds one percent from one-week low

Regarding other precious metals, spot silver advanced 2.4 percent to $66.46 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.7 percent to $1,691.54. Palladium also climbed 1 percent to $1,271.25 by 14.00 GMT