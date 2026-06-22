Ministry of Economy & Tourism, Emirates Institute of Finance partner to boost anti-money laundering controls

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) today to boost national capabilities in financial supervision, governance, and anti-money laundering (AML) efforts.

The agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on the sidelines of the EIF's Ethraa programme graduation ceremony by Safeya Hashim AlSafi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Control & Commercial Governance Sector at the Ministry, and Marwan Al Mheiri, CEO of the EIF.

Under the MoU, both entities will develop specialised training programmes aimed at qualifying compliance personnel within Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs).

The collaboration focuses on enhancing risk assessment, due diligence, and suspicious transaction monitoring in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The partnership also covers the exchange of research, technical reports, and joint workshops to support decision-making, enhance institutional performance, and advance the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision for a competitive and sustainable economy.