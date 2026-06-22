National Rehabilitation Centre launches drug abuse awareness campaign for International Day Against Drug Abuse

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign in observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, marked annually on 26 June, under the theme ‘Supportive Family… Safe Community’. The campaign forms part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community prevention, protect families, and support treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery from addiction.

The campaign aims to enhance the role of the family in prevention, raise community awareness of the risks of substance abuse and its impact on individuals and families, encourage seeking help and treatment without fear or social stigma, and support the recovery journey while empowering those in recovery to positively and actively reintegrate into society.

The campaign will highlight the importance of family-based prevention, community awareness, treatment, and recovery through an integrated media and community engagement programme. This includes broadcasting awareness messages on public screens across various key locations such as shopping centers, banks, petrol stations, and major roads, ensuring that the campaign’s messages reach the widest possible audience.

In addition, the campaign will feature interactive awareness booths at several shopping centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region, including Yas Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, and Bawadi Mall. Visitors will have access to expert consultations, educational materials, and direct engagement opportunities to learn more about the risks of drug use and ways to prevent it.

As part of its efforts to strengthen community participation, the NRC has also launched an interactive competition titled “Capture and Share”, encouraging members of the public to document their participation in campaign activities and engagement with awareness messages displayed across various locations, and to share photos and videos through social media platforms. The initiative aims to broaden the campaign’s reach and foster greater community engagement with its objectives.

The campaign will also include an awareness marathon on 27 June 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), aimed at promoting health, wellbeing, and positive lifestyles, while engaging different segments of society in supporting prevention and awareness efforts.

Commenting on the occasion, Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center, said: “This year’s campaign, under the theme ‘Supportive Family… Safe Community”, reflects our belief that an aware and supportive family is the true foundation of prevention. Family support plays a direct role in protecting society and strengthening its health and social security. A single decision, supported by awareness and care, can make a difference that extends to the future of the individual, their family, and the community.”

He added: “In line with the Year of Family, we reaffirm the importance of informed and supportive families in protecting children from behavioural and health risks and in supporting patients throughout their recovery journey. At the National Rehabilitation Center, we continue to provide specialised treatment and rehabilitation services in line with the highest standards, while implementing impactful initiatives in collaboration with our strategic partners. Together, these efforts contribute to building a healthier and more aware society that is better equipped to protect its members. Addiction is a treatable disease, recovery is possible, and awareness and support make all the difference.”

For her part, Dr. Samya Al Mamari, Director of Medical Services at the National Rehabilitation Center, said: “Addiction treatment at NRC is a comprehensive journey that begins with accurate diagnosis and evidence-based medical and psychological care. It does not end with the completion of a treatment programme but continues through rehabilitation and follow-up services designed to support sustained recovery and reduce the risk of relapse. Early intervention and timely access to specialised care are critical factors in improving recovery outcomes and enhancing the quality of life of patients and their families. We firmly believe that successful recovery depends on the collective efforts of healthcare professionals and families, who serve as essential partners in supporting recovery.”