Emirati Media Forum highlights national media’s effective response to recent regional challenges

DUBAI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club (DPC) today organised the 11th Emirati Media Forum. The event brought together national leaders, senior officials, media professionals, representatives of media organisations, Emirati content creators and social media influencers from across the country.

The Forum's keynote session was attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. This year’s Forum focused on the UAE’s response to recent regional developments. Through insights shared by prominent national leaders, the forum explored key aspects of the UAE’s response, including the resilience of its institutions and the role of a responsible national media sector in strengthening public awareness, reinforcing confidence and delivering a clear and unified message to audiences at home and abroad.

The Forum's keynote session featured Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, in a discussion moderated by Nada Al Shaibani of Dubai Media Incorporated.

During the session titled ‘When the Nation Calls: Media in Times of Crisis’, Al Hamed said UAE media has proven its ability to respond effectively to exceptional circumstances, including the recent regional developments. He attributed these capabilities to the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who views media as a key partner in the nation’s development.

He added that this approach was reflected in the role played by national media during the recent regional developments, helping protect public awareness and serving as a first line of defence alongside the UAE’s broader political, economic and security efforts.

Al Hamed said the UAE media sector continues to develop in line with the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has consistently emphasised that media serves as the voice of the nation and a reflection of its values.

Al Hamed also praised the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, noting his role in strengthening the sector and enhancing its readiness for the future.

He said UAE media demonstrated a strong sense of national responsibility during the recent regional developments by strengthening public awareness, building trust and reinforcing national unity. He added that the sector has evolved into an ecosystem that helps shape narratives and safeguard public awareness.

The Chairman of the National Media Authority said success is measured not by the volume of coverage but by public trust, social cohesion and the ability of media to serve as a reliable source of information. He also stressed the importance of constructive self-assessment and continuous preparedness for any situation.

He added that UAE media must continue to play a leading role in shaping public awareness and protecting the country’s reputation, with support from a resilient society. He emphasised that media professionals play an important role in telling the nation’s story and must uphold the highest standards of responsibility and credibility.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said the Emirati Media Forum has, throughout its successive editions, served as a platform for dialogue on key issues shaping the future of national media. She noted that this year’s edition focused on reaffirming the importance of safeguarding the UAE’s security, stability and development gains, while highlighting the contributions of national media in reinforcing public confidence and national unity.

Al Marri said the discussions focused on the role of UAE media in strengthening national values, reinforcing unity and highlighting the solidarity of the UAE people behind their leadership. Through professional, transparent and objective coverage, national media effectively conveyed the UAE’s message to the world. Al Marri also highlighted the pivotal role of the UAE Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation’s security and protecting its achievements amid recent regional developments. She noted that the Forum explored this experience and its reflection in media coverage, underscoring the importance of protecting the UAE’s security, stability and wellbeing.

She thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the Forum and commended national media for supporting the UAE’s development journey, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In another session titled ‘Guarding the Skies, Reassuring the Nation’, Brigadier General Staff Pilot AbdulNasir Al Humaidi, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Ministry of Defence, highlighted the vital role of media in strengthening national security and reinforcing stability during exceptional circumstances. The session, moderated by Mohammed Al Ahmad of Abu Dhabi Media Network, explored the readiness of the UAE’s defence system, the importance of coordinated national communications and the role of media in countering misinformation.

Al Humaidi said UAE institutions recognised the strategic importance of media at an early stage, noting that the military views it as an essential partner within the broader national defence framework. He said that amid recent regional developments, the UAE media helped reassure the public and maintain confidence by providing accurate information through trusted channels.

He also highlighted the trust placed in the military by the UAE leadership, describing it as a key factor behind the country’s success. According to Al Humaidi, this confidence is the result of long-term investment in national capabilities and talent. Addressing the evolving nature of modern conflicts, Al Humaidi noted that contemporary warfare increasingly relies on misinformation, rumours and attempts to influence public opinion. He said UAE media demonstrated a high level of effectiveness in countering such challenges through rapid response and the timely dissemination of accurate information from official sources. These efforts helped limit the impact of false narratives, protect public awareness and strengthen trust in national institutions.

Al Humaidi also praised the awareness and discipline shown by the UAE community during recent regional developments, noting that responsible engagement with information and adherence to safety guidelines played an important role in supporting national efforts and maintaining social stability.

During a session that explored how media can help set the template for national responses to evolving circumstances, inspiring positive action while helping chart a better future, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Defence, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee at the UAE Federal National Council, affirmed that the UAE will continue to be proactive in its efforts to develop an exemplary model of institutional readiness as it strives to navigate regional challenges and transformations efficiently and effectively.

Speaking during the session titled ‘Beyond the Crisis: The Next Chapter’, moderated by Mona Al Raeesi, Editor-in-Chief, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Al Nuaimi noted that recent events in the region have once again demonstrated the strength of the UAE's institutions and the cohesion of Emirati society rallying behind its leadership.

“Tough times not only reveal the true potential and capabilities of nations, but also the strength of the value system upon which societies are based, and their ability to remain cohesive and steadfast in the face of challenges,” Dr. Al Nuaimi said. He added that the UAE has, over the course of recent regional developments, proved beyond doubt that it possesses extremely strong institutions and a clear strategic vision that enable it to rise to challenges with remarkable resilience.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised that national sovereignty is an integral and non-negotiable aspect of the UAE’s engagement with the world, underpinning its comprehensive development journey. He said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has affirmed on more than one occasion that protecting the sovereignty of the state is the foundation of any development project or future planning. This is the approach that the UAE continues to adopt, achieving notable milestones thanks to the strength of its institutions, consolidating its position as an inspiring global model of stability and development.”

He pointed out that the UAE leadership has always focused on building partnerships and identifying common ground that unites societies and the people of the region towards a better future for all. He stated: “The leadership vision presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in his book ‘My Vision,’ offers an advanced model of strategic thinking and foresight, which has contributed to consolidating the UAE's standing as a pioneering nation in diverse fields.”

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon, and Chairman of Eagle Hills, said the UAE’s global economic and investment position is the result of long-term proactive planning, foresight, and strong institutional work, not slogans or speeches. He stressed that the UAE has consistently turned challenges into opportunities through preparedness and forward-looking policies.

In a session titled ‘The UAE: Where Security Meets Opportunity’, moderated by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief, Al Bayan, Alabbar noted that the UAE’s reputation as a safe haven is proven by more than 50 years of results, supported by a strong system of planning and effective governance. Crises, he said, are a natural part of development, and success depends on readiness to manage change.

Alabbar highlighted the strong resilience of key sectors such as business, real estate, and finance, which have continued to perform well despite regional developments, reflecting strong institutions and investor confidence.

He added that the UAE leadership has embedded a culture of long-term thinking, enabling the country to take major decisions and deliver projects even in difficult conditions, driven by confidence in the future.

He also said that some international media narratives did not reflect reality in the UAE, where economic and business activity continued as usual, noting that the facts on the ground speak for themselves.

He further remarked that the media plays an important role in building trust, and that the UAE’s success is rooted in transparency, confidence, and its ability to turn challenges into progress.

In her opening remarks, Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the Forum’s theme reflects the commitment of the UAE community, the strength of its national institutions and the professionalism of its media sector.

She noted that at a time when misinformation spreads rapidly, accurate and timely communication is more important than ever. During the recent regional developments, she said, UAE media played a key role in informing the public, strengthening confidence and supporting a coordinated national response.

“Our media responded quickly to misinformation and misleading content despite the high volume of false narratives circulating across various platforms,” Al Mulla said. “The experience showed that public awareness remains the first line of defence. When people trust their national media, attempts to spread confusion and misinformation are far less effective.”

Al Mulla added that UAE media operates as an integrated system, working closely with relevant entities to ensure the timely delivery of accurate and reliable information. She also paid tribute to the media professionals honoured during the Forum, describing the recognition as a reflection of their professionalism, credibility and dedication to serving the nation during a rapidly changing period.