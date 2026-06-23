Haaland scores as Norway make it to knock-outs with win over Senegal

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway made it to the knock-out stage of the World Cup after a 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday.

Haaland is now the first player since Harry Kane in 2018 to score multiple goals in his first two World Cup matches, and sixth overall. The Norway striker has scored four times so far.

Markus Pedersen scored his first international goal to give Norway the lead in the 43rd minute. Superstar Haaland added one to his name in the 48th before Ismaila Sarr pulled one back for Senegal in the 53rd.

Celebrations didn't last long because Haaland completed his brace just five minutes later.

Sarr also got a brace to add a second for Senegal in stoppage time and even got close to a hat-trick, but the late surge wasn't enough for an equaliser.

The Norwegians will now face France on Friday for the Group I lead, with both sides tied on six points. The French side have also advanced after a 3-0 win over Iraq earlier.

Norway are competing in their first World Cup since 1998, when they were eliminated in the last 16.

Senegal now take on Iraq with both sides hoping to still advance to the knock-outs as one of the best third-placed teams.