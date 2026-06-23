China launches new communication technology test satellite

BEIJING, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Tuesday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

Launched at 10:10 am (Beijing Time) aboard a modified version of the Long March-7 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit.

This satellite will be mainly used for services such as satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission, as well as for conducting related technology test verifications.

The launch marks the 653rd mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.