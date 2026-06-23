Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes ‘AGDA Strategic Dialogues’ in Rome, Paris

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has concluded the inaugural edition of AGDA Strategic Dialogues, a new series of high-level international engagements designed to convene policymakers, experts, and strategic thinkers in key global capitals to discuss pressing regional and global developments.

The initiative was established to strengthen dialogue and identify practical avenues for cooperation in areas including security, stability, diplomacy, economic development, and strategic communications.

The first edition took place in Rome and Paris from 14th to 19th June 2026, with the participation of a senior UAE delegation comprising academics, AGDA experts, researchers, and specialists in strategic affairs and public policy.

The inaugural programme reflected AGDA’s continued efforts to expand its international engagement as a leading national institution dedicated to developing diplomatic talent, advancing knowledge production, and fostering collaboration with research centres, think tanks, and diplomatic institutions worldwide.

The programme commenced in Rome, where UAE experts participated in a strategic dialogue titled "UAE–Italy Strategic Dialogue on Stabilisation, Strategic Connectivity, and Middle Power Cooperation", organised in collaboration with the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) and the Mediterranean Women Mediators Network (MWMN).

The discussions explored opportunities to enhance UAE–Italy cooperation in areas including de-escalation, preventive diplomacy, cooperative security, and regional stability. Participants also examined the evolving role of middle powers in managing global competition and developing practical pathways for engagement across the Middle East, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

In Paris, the academy continued the programme through a series of high-level engagements with leading French institutions. The delegation visited the Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique (FRS), where it held strategic exchanges with French experts and researchers.

The programme also included meetings at the French National Assembly, including a private working lunch with Members of Parliament hosted by the UAE–France Friendship Committee, chaired by MP Gérault Verny.

The Paris programme also featured a high-level roundtable at the Fondation Jean-Jaurès entitled “Dialogue Amid Conflict: Emirati Strategic Perspectives on the Middle East”, bringing together experts, opinion leaders, and media representatives to exchange perspectives on regional developments and international cooperation.

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said that the successful conclusion of the inaugural edition of AGDA Strategic Dialogues marks an important milestone in strengthening the academy’s international presence and reinforcing its role as a UAE platform for diplomatic and intellectual dialogue.

"Through this initiative, we seek to bring together policymakers, experts, and research institutions to address issues shaping security, stability, and international cooperation, in line with the UAE’s approach to dialogue and partnership-building," he said.

AGDA will continue to organise future editions of AGDA Strategic Dialogues in international capitals, further strengthening a sustained platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and forward-looking policy engagement that supports the UAE’s foreign policy priorities and international collaboration.