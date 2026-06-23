Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates MBZ City Passenger Train Station, witnesses unveiling of UAE passenger rail network

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi and witnessed the unveiling of the UAE passenger rail network, which is set to launch on 30th September 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled toured the station’s key facilities and amenities and reviewed its information management systems and operational readiness procedures.

He was also briefed on the station’s advanced infrastructure, future plans to increase capacity, measures to facilitate passenger movement during peak hours, and the smart solutions and customer service offerings designed to deliver the highest standards of operational efficiency and service excellence.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the passenger train project reflects the UAE’s vision for a fully integrated transport network, enhancing inter-emirate connectivity, supporting sustainable growth through the efficient movement of people and goods, and opening new horizons for investment, tourism and urban development.

He underscored that the project is a strategic investment that advances the Projects of the 50 by delivering world-class infrastructure, while enhancing the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and strengthening its long-term competitiveness and global standing.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail, highlighted that the passenger rail network marks a transformative milestone in the development of the UAE’s national transport ecosystem by harnessing the latest technologies and innovations to deliver an advanced mobility system that provides a modern, safe and highly efficient travel experience.

He added that the network’s multiple stations, together with their seamless integration with other means of transport, will enhance connectivity between cities and key destinations while providing passengers with more convenient and flexible travel options that meet the evolving needs of the community and support rapid urban development across the UAE.

The launch of the passenger rail network marks a new chapter in the UAE’s infrastructure development, extending beyond conventional transport to establish integrated urban and economic connectivity, linking population centres, economic hubs and tourism destinations across the country.

An introductory operational phase of passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will commence on 30th June 2026, cutting the journey time to just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station will open with the official launch on 30th September 2026, followed by stations in Al Dhafra on 30th December 2026.

The route will be complete upon the opening of Sharjah Train Station on 30th March 2027.

As part of the next phase of the project, feasibility studies will be undertaken to evaluate the expansion of the passenger rail network to additional emirates, further advancing the UAE's vision of a fully integrated national transport system.

Fares on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route will start at AED55 for Comfort Class and AED120 for Premium Class. The passenger rail fleet comprises 13 trains, each with a capacity of up to 400 passengers. Customers will be able to book journeys and purchase tickets through a range of convenient channels, including the Etihad Rail mobile application and official website, from 23rd June 2026.

The launch of passenger rail services comes less than five years after the UAE announced its vision for developing the UAE Railway Programme, which includes the passenger train project, as part of the Projects of the 50 in 2021.

Delivering the project ahead of schedule demonstrates the UAE’s exceptional capabilities in executing major national infrastructure projects at pace, translating long-term strategic visions into tangible outcomes and creating new opportunities for individuals, businesses and investors across the UAE.

Passenger rail services will be operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, one of the world’s leading passenger transport operators. The partnership combines international expertise in railway operations with national capabilities in transport management to deliver an exceptional operating model that enhances service quality and provides passengers with a world-class travel experience.

The passenger train stations will also offer a comprehensive hospitality experience through cafés, restaurants, retail outlets and several international brands, in addition to onboard dining options, providing an integrated travel experience that combines comfort and convenience while meeting the expectations of citizens, residents, visitors and investors, in line with the highest standards of excellence in the transport and logistics sector.

The UAE Railway Programme reflects the UAE’s vision of building an integrated national transport ecosystem that serves as a key driver of sustainable economic and social development through three core pillars: freight services, passenger rail services and integrated transport solutions.

In collaboration with its mobility sector partners, Etihad Rail continues to develop a seamlessly connected transport ecosystem that integrates multiple modes of mobility, strengthening the nation’s competitiveness as a global logistics and economic hub, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and improving connectivity between local and regional markets through sustainable transport solutions that support the objectives of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.