SKMCA awarded WHO’s highest patient safety accreditation

AJMAN, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa Medical City - Ajman (SKMCA), governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has been awarded Level 4 accreditation under National Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI), which was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), representing the highest distinction within the international patient safety framework.

This significant achievement marks a milestone for SKMCA. The accreditation followed a comprehensive PSFHI assessment of the hospital’s facilities and operations.

The highest Level 4 accreditation demonstrates exceptional performance in patient safety, clinical quality, and healthcare governance. SKMCA’s alignment with the WHO’s framework highlights a consistent commitment to delivering the highest standards of patient care.

Dr. Aref Ali Abdulla Al Shehhi, CEO of The Medical Office, commented, “SKMCA’s WHO accreditation is evidence of our unwavering commitment to global standards, patient safety, and clinical excellence. This achievement reflects our strategic focus on embedding patient safety and clinical excellence at the core of healthcare delivery across our centres of care.”

“We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the World Health Organisation at the highest level of the PSFHI programme. This achievement is a direct result of the commitment, professionalism, and unity of our staff across all departments. Most importantly, this milestone means our patients are receiving care aligned with the highest international safety and quality standards,” stated Khamis Al Mansoori, CEO of SKMCA.

The Patient Safety Friendly Hospital Initiative (PSFHI) is a global WHO framework designed to evaluate hospitals based on rigorous criteria covering leadership, safe clinical practices, patient rights, infection prevention, medication management, and continuous quality improvement. Level 4 accreditation is awarded only to hospitals that demonstrate exceptional, organisation-wide excellence across all domains.