SBA showcases Sharjah’s publishing expertise at Beijing International Book Fair 2026

SHARJAH, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has concluded its participation in the 2026 Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), held from 17–21 June at the China National Convention Centre, as part of the UAE’s Guest of Honour programme at the fair’s 32nd edition. The participation highlighted Sharjah’s role in advancing Arab publishing and strengthening cultural and knowledge exchange between the UAE and China.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said, “Our participation in the Beijing International Book Fair carries particular significance as part of the UAE’s Guest of Honour programme, reflecting the strength of cultural ties between the UAE and China. Through this platform, we are showcasing the work of Emirati and Arab authors and publishers in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has long championed books as a means of knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue, reinforcing Sharjah’s role in supporting Arab culture and connecting it with audiences worldwide.”

Al Ameri added, “Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to strengthen our international engagement through a focus on knowledge investment and long-term partnerships. As a major force in digital publishing, content creation and intellectual property, China offers valuable opportunities for collaboration. Our presence here helps expand professional networks, deepen expertise and open new avenues for cooperation between the publishing sectors of both countries.”

SBA reinforced its presence at the fair through three panel discussions exploring Sharjah’s publishing ecosystem, from printing and distribution to rights management and the role of literary agencies in supporting authors and publishers.

In the session, “Sharjah Publishing City: A Global Platform for Publishing Industry Development”, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City, and Shi Yang (Hefa), Director of Outar Publications, discussed how the city supports publishers’ international expansion through services such as print-on-demand and global distribution. The session was moderated by Karima Al Azizi, Head of the International Relations Division at the Sharjah Book Authority.

In the session "Buying and Selling International Copyright: From Strategy to Negotiation and Signing," Iman Ben Chaibah, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at SBA, spoke with Tamer Said, Director of the Sharjah Literary Agency, on international rights trading, covering market selection, negotiations and contracting. Said also joined Dr. Basma Younes, cultural advisor to the Ministry of Culture and Youth for a discussion on the role of literary agencies in the Arab world.