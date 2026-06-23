'Vision Golfe 2026' accelerates France-GCC partnerships

PARIS, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- An exceptional edition of the Vision Golfe 2026 forum was held in Paris this week, bringing together more than 1,200 participants, five ministers and public and private sector leaders from France and all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The forum was held during a week that brought together some of the world's most influential political, economic and technology leaders in Europe, providing a favourable environment for high-level dialogue and stronger engagement between France and the GCC.

Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy and organiser of the forum, said in a statement today that the event featured 13 high-level panel discussions involving more than 80 speakers, in addition to over 2,000 business-to-business meetings.

The agency said the forum has firmly established itself as the leading platform for economic dialogue and cooperation between France and the GCC, bringing together senior government officials, institutional leaders and business executives from both sides.

The event highlighted the growing momentum and increasing diversity of Franco-Gulf economic ties.

Louis Margueritte, Chief Executive Officer of Business France, said, "We firmly believe in the exceptional capabilities and promising opportunities offered by the Gulf region."

The forum was inaugurated by Roland Lescure, French Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy & Digital Sovereignty; Nicolas Forissier, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade & Attractiveness; and Louis Margueritte.

The participants emphasised the unprecedented scope of cooperation between France and the GCC and highlighted the shared ambition underpinning the partnership.

"Trade between France and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached nearly €25 billion in 2025, reflecting the strength of our economic relations and the significant potential for further cooperation," said Nicolas Forissier.

During the event, Mohamed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, underscored the importance of strategic partnerships between the UAE and France.

The Vision Golfe 2026 agenda covered a broad range of strategic sectors and cooperation opportunities, reflecting the growing depth and diversification of Franco-Gulf relations.

Discussions and roundtables addressed energy, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, industry and manufacturing, logistics and supply chains, food security, healthcare, smart cities, luxury and culture, and human capital development.

Water security and sustainable infrastructure emerged as a key strategic priority, with discussions highlighting innovation, circular resource management and public-private partnerships as critical enablers of long-term development.

Strategic resilience in defence and security also received particular attention through dedicated discussions on Franco-Gulf cooperation in space, cybersecurity and defence technology.

Participants explored opportunities for expanded partnerships ranging from co-investment and technology transfer to talent development and research, reflecting strong mutual interest in strengthening cooperation in security and advanced technology sectors.

The forum also highlighted the role of cultural and creative industries in France-Gulf cooperation.

According to Business France, Vision Golfe 2026 once again demonstrated its ability to deliver concrete results. Several MoUs were signed during the event, including a partnership between Quandela and Mekdam Holding Group in the field of quantum technologies between France and Qatar.

The forum also marked a key milestone in food security cooperation, with SEMMARIS (Rungis International Market) and Abu Dhabi Food Hub each delivering keynote addresses outlining their shared vision, followed by the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen agrifood supply chains.