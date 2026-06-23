EDGE, DGA ink cooperation framework as EDGE Europe opens headquarters in Paris

PARIS, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Europe and the Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA), France's national armament directorate, have signed a framework laying the groundwork for EDGE to contribute to the French defence, technological, and industrial ecosystem.

The agreement was signed at the official launch of EDGE Europe and the opening of its new strategic headquarters in the city, an event bringing together key government and industry partners to mark EDGE's long-term commitment to France and Europe.

The framework is the first step in enabling industrial and technological collaboration between EDGE and DGA, reflecting the wider defence relationship between France and the UAE and supporting their ambitions around defence technology and industrial sovereignty.

It marks the initial step in enabling EDGE to contribute to France's defence ecosystem, bringing its technology and products into the country in line with French regulatory and procurement standards and establishing the basis for a deeper industrial relationship with DGA as it develops.

Lieutenant General Gaël Diaz de Tuesta, French National Armament Director at DGA, said, "As countries, France and the UAE are engaged in a longstanding defence relationship, which was once again demonstrated by the support provided by France to the UAE since the 28th of February 2026. In this broader context, DGA congratulates EDGE Group on its decision to establish headquarters and business activity in France and welcomes the choice of the Eurosatory exhibition to announce it. DGA also emphasises the quality of the commitments made by the EDGE Group in the frame of its objective to strengthen France's and Europe's defence technology and industrial sovereignty."

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, “The signing of this agreement with DGA reflects EDGE's deep commitment to France. DGA's role at the heart of French defence procurement gives this cooperation real industrial substance from the outset and contributes directly to the sovereign interests of the nation. It sets the terms for a partnership we intend to build into one of the most significant in our European strategy, with EDGE positioned as a trustworthy partner anchored in shared ambition for sovereign defence capability.”

This agreement builds on a decades-long relationship between France and the UAE, spanning defence, industrial and strategic cooperation, and reflects the shared ambition of both nations to deepen that relationship further in the years ahead.

With EDGE Europe now established in Paris and with the intent to open an engineering and manufacturing facility in Bordeaux, this cooperation forms part of a broader and deliberate effort to strengthen the industrial and strategic ties between the two nations.