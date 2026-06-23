'SeaWorld Abu Dhabi' celebrates region’s first walrus calf birth

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, today announced the arrival of a healthy Pacific walrus calf. The calf is a celebrated new addition to the Marine Life Theme Park’s Arctic Realm.

Born to mother ‘Smooshi’, under the close supervision of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s dedicated veterinarians and animal care experts, the delivery marks the region’s first walrus calf to be born in a zoological facility.

Carlos Rodriguez, General Manager at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, said, “This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi as we welcome the region’s first walrus calf. Our dedicated veterinary and animal care teams worked tirelessly to provide world-class, specialised care for Smooshi throughout her gestation and delivery. Seeing them bond so naturally is the ultimate reward. Like all our walruses, the calf will be an invaluable ambassador, connecting millions of guests with the vital importance of Arctic conservation.”

As a facility certified by Global Humane and accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) and several other international zoological animal welfare associations, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and its expert team of veterinarians, animal care specialists, and educators are deeply committed to world-class animal care.