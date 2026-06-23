Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Open Innovation AI announce strategic collaboration

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) and Open Innovation AI signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a framework for collaboration in executive education, research, student learning opportunities, and academic-industry engagement in the field of artificial intelligence.

Through the agreement, signed during VivaTech 2026 in Paris, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Open Innovation AI intend to collaborate on a range of initiatives, including the joint design and delivery of co-branded workshops, the development of executive education programmes, and the exploration of collaborative research projects and academic initiatives.

The agreement also outlines opportunities to facilitate internships for students and provide access to selected Open Innovation AI technology platforms, including OI Chat, OICM, and GPU accelerators, for educational purposes.

The partnership reflects a shared interest in strengthening connections between academic research and professional practice while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the way we learn, work, and innovate, it is more important than ever to promote its responsible and effective use. This agreement with Open Innovation AI reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration between academia and industry through knowledge exchange, research, and the development of executive education programmes that respond to the evolving needs of the industry. Together, we aim to equip students with the practical skills and ethical understanding needed to harness AI’s potential, drive innovation, and contribute to the advancement of society.”

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Co-founder, Open Innovation AI, said, “Artificial Intelligence is becoming a strategic capability for every nation. Success will not be defined by access to technology alone, but by the ability to develop the talent that can build, govern, and apply it responsibly. Our collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi brings together academic excellence and sovereign AI innovation to help prepare the next generation of leaders, researchers, and builders who will shape the future of AI in the UAE and beyond.”