EWEC celebrates strategic impact of female engineering talent driving UAE’s energy transition

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) marked International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) by highlighting the vital role of female engineers and technical specialists enabling Abu Dhabi’s energy transition.

Brought to life by the Women’s Engineering Society, INWED celebrates the achievements of women engineers worldwide and highlights the opportunities engineering creates for future generations. This year’s theme, ‘Engineering Intelligence’, reflects the advanced technical expertise, systems thinking, and innovation required to solve complex infrastructure challenges and deliver a sustainable future.

For EWEC, ‘Engineering Intelligence’ is actively demonstrated by its female engineers across utility-scale solar PV, reverse osmosis (RO) desalination, grid optimisation, system operations, data science and techno-economic planning. Currently, approximately a fourth of EWEC’s employees are women, of whom a third are engineers and advanced technical experts. Their expertise directly supports smarter systems, highly accurate forecasting and the development of resilient infrastructure across Abu Dhabi’s water and energy sector.

Eng. Mahra AlKhaja, Senior Vice President of Data Management and AI, said, “Engineering intelligence is the foundation of how EWEC plans, innovates and delivers. Through advanced data management and artificial intelligence, we transform complex system information into actionable insights that drive highly optimised, rapid decision-making across Abu Dhabi's water and energy network. As an increasing number of women step into critical technical and leadership roles within the sector, we are actively contributing to shaping the future of national infrastructure. The UAE’s energy transition is accelerating, and women engineers are playing a vital role in its successful execution.”

EWEC’s female engineers are instrumental in long-term water and electricity demand forecasting, system planning, and the delivery of critical infrastructure. Their work directly advances national strategic priorities, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035, the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

Eng. Zainab AlHaddad, Specialist, Water System Optimisation Engineer, said, “As a Water System Optimisation Engineer, my focus is on the complex modelling and daily analysis required to ensure Abu Dhabi’s water supply operates at peak efficiency. We manage highly dynamic infrastructure, particularly as we integrate large-scale, low-carbon-intensive RO plants into the existing network.

Engineering intelligence in my role means continuously analysing system data to balance supply with demand, optimise our desalination output, and reduce the energy intensity of our water production. It is highly rewarding to apply these advanced technical skills to solve complex challenges, knowing that the precise optimisations my female colleagues and I execute directly secure the UAE's water supply.”

EWEC consistently supports the advancement of female engineering talent through targeted mentorship, leadership development, and advanced technical upskilling in critical areas such as renewable energy integration, RO desalination, grid reliability and system despatch.

As the UAE accelerates its renewable energy transformation, EWEC remains dedicated to advancing the representation of women in engineering, demonstrating that female technical leadership is a strategic necessity for building a sustainable, net-zero future.