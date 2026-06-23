Department of Finance in Ajman holds 2026 Customer Council to strengthen partnership in government service development

AJMAN, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman held its 2026 Customer Council, reaffirming its commitment to fostering effective partnerships with customers and involving them in shaping future improvements that support the development of government services and enhance the customer experience. The council aligns with the Government of Ajman’s ongoing efforts to elevate and modernise government procurement procedures.

The council brought together procurement officials from government entities across the emirate, providing an interactive platform for exchanging insights and exploring development opportunities to enhance the government procurement system and deliver added value to government entities as customers.

Discussions focused on government framework agreements, including the operational and contractual challenges associated with their implementation. Participants also reviewed a range of proposals and observations aimed at strengthening integration among government entities across the emirate, while advancing the highest standards of efficiency and governance.

The programme featured open dialogue sessions that enabled participants to discuss challenges and opportunities directly and to put forward practical recommendations to enhance the efficiency of government operations.

These sessions also explored innovative solutions that support a more agile and proactive operational ecosystem centred on stakeholder needs and responsive to future developments.

The council outcomes are expected to support continued enhancement of the government procurement system by identifying key improvement priorities and incorporating feedback from procurement officials across government entities, strengthening procurement procedures across the emirate.

Through such councils, the Department of Finance in Ajman continues to foster a culture of partnership with customers as a key driver of government excellence and continuous improvement, contributing to the development of a smarter and more efficient service ecosystem that not only meets customer needs but also exceeds their expectations, while supporting Ajman's broader vision for integrated, future-ready government services.