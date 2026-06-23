ADX welcomes pioneering GCC Shariah Dividend ETF, expanding region’s most active ETF market

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today welcomed the listing of the Chimera Solactive GCC Shariah Dividend ETF (GCCDIV), marking the fourth listing of the year.

Developed by Abu Dhabi-based global investment manager Lunate, this first-of-its-kind exchange-traded fund tracks high-performing, income-generating, Shariah-compliant equities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The listing marks the 24th ETF on the ADX, further cementing the exchange’s position as the most active and liquid ETF hub in the Middle East. This launch is the latest milestone in opening access to the GCC’s rapid economic expansion.

By offering a single, diversified, and transparent investment vehicle, the fund provides retail and institutional investors with borderless access to leading companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The ETF tracks the Solactive GCC Shariah Dividend Index, which has an index market capitalisation of US$1.49 trillion. The index includes four ADX-listed issuers: Borouge, Dana Gas, Lulu Retail, and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

With an index indicative dividend yield of 6.2 %, GCCDIV blends Shariah screening, dividend-focused selection, and a 12-month momentum overlay to target financially strong companies and more sustainable income characteristics.

The listing further strengthens ADX’s growing suite of income-oriented investment products, building on initiatives such as the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, which highlights companies with a strong track record of dividend distributions.

Through this single listing, investors can seamlessly capture the growth of cash-generative businesses in high-growth sectors — including materials, energy, retail, and banking — without the friction of cross-border trading or high entry barriers.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said, “In today’s complex financial landscape, investors are seeking resilient investment opportunities that can deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns. As a market enabler, ADX will continue to introduce vital investment vehicles, such as listing the first ETF in the region in 2010, to build up the Middle East’s most active ETF hub to serve the needs of its stakeholders.

This new ETF offers investors diversified exposure to GCC companies with strong financial fundamentals and access to long-term income streams. Through new listings such as these, we aim to drive wealth generation and support Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic vision through our resilient and dynamic global capital market.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “We are excited to list our 20th ETF on the ADX and the 11th Shariah-compliant ETF, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets. The listing of GCCDIV, the first Shariah-compliant ETF globally to offer investors access to multiple GCC markets in a single dividend-paying product, expands Lunate’s suite of market and thematic ETFs and advances our strategy to deliver innovative products for the individual and institutional investors to construct well-balanced portfolios.”

This announcement comes amid continued momentum in ADX’s ETF market. During the first five months of 2026, ETF trading value increased by 156 % year on year to 184 million dirhams, while the number of trades grew by 156 % to more than 15,000, and trading volume surged by 152 % to over 33 million units.

With total ETF market capitalisation reaching AED27.5 billion at the end of May 2026, the ADX continues to strengthen its position as the region’s leading hub for innovative and diversified investment products.